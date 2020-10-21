Given the sheer amount of drama in the election news cycle, ITV opted to expand the planned election special into two parts, upping the first revived series to a total of 11 episodes.

Both episodes will be available to stream on BritBox from early on Saturday 31st October and the first part will also air on ITV later that day at 10pm.

However, the second part will not be aired on terrestrial television, nor will any other episodes from this current series, so anybody keen for more Spitting Image will need a BritBox subscription.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox, said: “'We've been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months... and it certainly doesn't seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.”

The revival of Spitting Image is the first ever original series from BritBox and has been a huge success for the service, attracting new subscribers and generating several viral internet clips.

Creator Roger Law has returned to help guide this latest iteration, alongside a creative team that also includes showrunner Jeff Westbrook (The Simpsons), and voice actors Debra Stephenson (The Impressions Show), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen) and Billy West (Futurama).

Law added: "Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on the 31st October at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate."

While the first series is expected to continue until early December, a second series has already been commissioned by BritBox, scheduled to arrive next Autumn.

Spitting Image is available to stream on BritBox now.