Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. How to watch the Spitting Image revival on BritBox

How to watch the Spitting Image revival on BritBox

Brand-new puppets of world leaders, tech giants, and pop culture stars will all feature in BritBox's Spitting Image revival.

Boris Johnson Spitting Image

Satire is very much alive and kicking in 2020 with a fresh serving of the infamous Spitting Image series coming soon.

Advertisement

The 1980s cult classic has produced some truly memorable – and equally disturbing – likenesses over the years in their quest to poke fun at the rich and powerful.

Former British Prime Ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major have been immortalised in caricature form, but the new series will come with a revamped set of Spitting Image puppets.

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson, and Dominic Cummings, in addition to musicians, royals, figures from pop culture (there’s a Baby Yoda) will all feature in the new series.

Giants of the tech world such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg will also star in addition to a mysterious COVID-19 puppet.

Here’s everything you need to know about BritBox’s Spitting Image revival.

When is the Spitting Image revival on TV?

The ten-part revival of Spitting Image is set to premiere exclusively on BritBox on Saturday 3rd October 2020, before airing weekly.

Spitting Image voice cast

Puppets of Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew Spitting Image
Puppets of Dominic Cummings and Prince Andrew
BritBox

From world leaders, to modern-day cultural figures like Greta Thunberg and Beyoncé, perhaps it’s more useful to ask who won’t be appearing in puppet form on Spitting Image.

Meanwhile, the impressive voice cast reads like a who’s who of international voice actors and comedians, including John DiMaggio (Bender on Futurama), Game of Thrones‘ Indira Varma, Billy West, Debra Stephenson, Debra Wilson, Guz Khan, Jess Robinson, Lewis MacLeod, Lobo Chan, Matt Forde, and Phil LaMarr.

The show’s original co-creator Roger Law (who now heads up the revival’s creative team) said of the new series: “Everything the team have done on the new Spitting Image shows, the caricatures, puppets and satirical gags have all been done in the public interest, as Boris might say ‘Pro bono publico’.

“It’s time to come off furlough!  The people have spoken and the puppets are oven ready. We’re going to take back control from the likes of Boris, Cummings, Trump, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.”

He added: “There will be tongue-lashings from our weather girl; Greta Thunberg… you’ll be knocked out by Tyson Fury and dazzled and amazed by Beyoncé and Herr Jürgen Klopp.

“This time Spitting Image is going global so we will be making world beating trade deals with North Korea and Belarus and if Gavin Williamson and Dominic Cummings finally get the sack, Spitting Image will give them a job.

“We have always employed strange people and I’m sure Dom, in particular, will be a great asset; he seems to dislike the establishment just as much as we do. And the message for the Keir Starmers and Michel Barniers is… Let’s get BritBox done.”

Spitting Image trailer

You can watch the trailer for BritBox’s Spitting Image revival here.

Advertisement

Spitting Image starts exclusively on BritBox on Saturday 3rd October 2020. Read our list of the best TV shows on BritBox, or take a look at what else is on with our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Spitting Image

Boris Johnson Spitting Image
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

An Ultimate Allium Mix for just £20!

Plant Hayloft’s magnificent bulbs now for fantastic results in Spring 21!

tiled images of different tv shows

Drama, On Demand, Doctor Who, Soaps, Film & more…

Find the newsletter for you

You might like

The Haunting of Hill House

Find your favourite Best TV series to watch on Netflix right now (October 2020)

Spitting Image BritBox

Spitting Image revival to debut on BritBox next month with 100 new puppets including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump

Boris Johnson Spitting Image

Boris Johnson and more famous faces revealed in new look at Spitting Image revival

Tiger King Joe Exotic

Vote now Who should be the focus of Tiger King season 2?