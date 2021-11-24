Spitting Image Christmas special coming to BritBox

BritBox’s Spitting Image will be back for a Christmas special next month, the streamer has announced.

The satirical puppet comedy, which was revived last year after 24 years off the air, won’t be pulling any punches this holiday season, with celebrities, politicians and members of the royal family set for another lampooning.

Spitting Image‘s festive special will be part of ITV’s Christmas schedule, with the broadcaster set to confirm transmission details at a later date. However, BritBox subscribers will be able to stream the episode from Thursday 2nd December.

As for what fans can expect from the upcoming special, ITV has teased: “A shocking Christmas surprise for Prince Andrew; an ever-heroic Tom Cruise stepping up to save Christmas for Santa.

“Who better to add a bit of flair to the Queen’s annual Christmas message than Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Keir Starmer finally springing into action for an oncoming Christmas lunch crisis with his (always law-abiding) vigilante alter-ego, Fox Man.

“While Rishi Sunak is visited by terrifying visions including The Ghost of Tory Glory Past.”

The second series of Spitting Image recently came to a close on BritBox, with the show introducing puppets of the England football team, including Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford and manager Gareth Southgate.

The Spitting Image Christmas special is just one show that’s part of ITV’s festive line-up, with The Larkins, Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad and The Real Full Monty returning for holiday specials.