Will there be a season 2 of Spitting Image on BritBox?

Last year saw the revival of Spitting Image – the satirical puppet show first broadcast on ITV from 1984 until 1996 – with original creators Peter Fluck, Roger Law and Martin Lambie-Nairn returning to parody the big personalities of today, from Beyonce to Boris Johnson.

Now one of BritBox’s best known titles, Spitting Image is returning for a second series, with the streamer finally revealing the release date for series two – and fans will be pleased to hear that it’s not too far away!

While we don’t know a huge amount about the upcoming episodes, we’re told there will be some focus on the England football team, with the show teasing puppets of Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

Let the chaos begin…#SpittingImage Series 2 will be kicking off on @BritBox_UK available to stream from 11 September. pic.twitter.com/IQqNG3mSyh — Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) July 23, 2021

With the likes of Guz Khan, Debra Stephenson, Indira Varma, John DiMaggio and Jess Robinson impersonating the biggest stars of the moment, and comedians like Bill Odenkirk, Al Murray, Sophie Duker and Phil Wang on the writing team, there’s a lot to look forward to from Spitting Image’s upcoming series.

Read on for everything you need to know about Spitting Image series two.

Will there be a second series of Spitting Image?

Fans of the satirical sketch show will be pleased to learn that BritBox’s revival was renewed for a second season back in October.

The streamer announced the news after Spitting Image’s BritBox debut, which caused a tenfold spike in new subscribers.

Reemah Sakaan, Group Director ITV SVOD and Chief Creative & Brand Officer BritBox, said at the time: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire. Not only can subscribers look forward to another nine weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

When will series 2 of Spitting Image arrive on BritBox?

BritBox revealed Spitting Image’s official returning date earlier in July, with series two set to start on the streamer on Saturday 11th September.

Season two will follow the same release schedule as series one – with nine episodes airing weekly over the course of two months.

What will happen in Spitting Image series 2?

BritBox hasn’t given much away in regards to season two, but we can expect the show’s team of impressionists and writers to lampoon the top news stories of the week – as they did for the first series – through the use of unflattering caricature-like puppets.

From Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, to Billie Eilish and James Corden, the first series of Spitting Image’s revival didn’t pull any punches when it came to mocking the biggest names on the planet and we’re sure they won’t hold back with series two – although considering the hugely unpredictable nature of the news cycle at the moment, it’s hard to predict which Spitting Image characters will receive the satirical treatment in a year’s time.

What we do know is that the England football team are in for a mocking this time around, with BritBox sharing first-look pictures of Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford puppets.

Spitting Image series 2 cast

While BritBox has not yet confirmed which cast members will be returning for season two, we’re likely to see (or rather hear) the likes of Billy West (Futurama, Disenchantment) reprise his roles of Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Mark Zuckerberg and Vladimir Putin, while Jess Robinson comes back to the series to voice the likes of Meghan Markle, Nancy Pelosi, Kim Kardashian, Greta Thunberg and Nicola Sturgeon.

With the Democrats entering the White House in January, it’s also likely that Debra Wilson (Mad TV) will return to voice Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while Debra Stephenson (Queen Elizabeth II), Indira Varma (Priti Patel), Guz Khan (Rishi Sunak), Lewis MacLeod (Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Michael Gove, Matt Hancock) and Matt Forde (Boris Johnson, Keir Starmer, Donald Trump) could reprise their roles as key members of the British government and royal family.

Is there a trailer for Spitting Image series 2?

BritBox released a 20-second trailer for series two in June, teasing the upcoming episodes with a football-inspired clip.

“We can put aside our differences to enjoy a friendly football game,” Angela Merkel’s puppet says, before Emmanuel Macron adds: “Yes, we Europeans are so utterly civilised.”

That’s when Matt Hancock, Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Boris Johnson enter the scene and begin hitting them with bottles, before Nicola Sturgeon gives Johnson a ‘Glasgow kiss’.

Spitting Image returns this autumn with series 2, available to stream on @BritBox_UK ⚽️ Time to show just how civilised we can be… pic.twitter.com/2S2e1azbZV — Spitting Image (@SpittingImage) June 15, 2021