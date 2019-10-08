How many episodes of South Park are there and how many seasons?

Created originally for Comedy Central, South Park is remarkably long-running and now in its 23rd series. That should mean a total of 307 episodes when the season is complete.

When did South Park start?

Season one first aired in February 1998.

Who voices the characters in South Park?

Most characters are voiced by the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone. Guest stars have included boxing announcer Michael Buffer and George Clooney, who performed the barks for Stan’s dog in the first season.

What is South Park about?

Events take place in the small fictional US town of South Park. Four school-age boys are the central characters, Eric Cartman, Kenny McCormick, Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski.

It is satirical and often topical but also prone to extreme flights of fancy.

Who writes South Park?

The show is written by creative duo, Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Is there a trailer for South Park season 23?

Yes, you can find the teaser trailer below.