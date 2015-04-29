Royal baby arrives...with help of Call the Midwife's Chummy in Newzoids
Who you gonna call when the Duchess of Cambridge goes into labour? Miranda of course...
Published: Wednesday, 29 April 2015 at 8:38 am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their second baby and when the time is right for the royal bundle to arrive, they’ll turn to Call the Midwife’s Chummy, apparently.
That’s according to a sketch from tonight’s Newzoids, the ITV sketch show that spoofs famous faces from the world of news and entertainment. Yes, when Kate’s waters break, it seems Prince Wills knows exactly what to do: call Call the Midwife’s Chummy.
Better than getting mixed up and calling the Ghostbusters, isn’t it?
The Queen is also nearby as Kate goes into labour.
Apparently we’ll even get a sneak-peek at the show’s imagined version of the new baby…
