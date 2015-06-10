Ricky Gervais's Special Correpondents filming diary
The Office star has been sharing plenty of snaps with Eric Bana from the set of the new Netflix movie
Ricky Gervais may be hard at work shooting Netflix movie Special Correspondents, but he's still found time to keep his scores of Twitter followers updated with glimpses behind the scenes.
Gervais wrote and is now directing the film, which stars Eric Bana as struggling New York radio journalist Frank who fakes frontline war reports from his office above a Spanish restaurant in Manhattan. He will also appear on-screen as his radio technician sidekick Finch, and both took to Twitter to mark the first day of filming earlier this month.
While plot details are still pretty scant, we can deduce that the film (probably) contains taxis...
On day nine, he escaped the hordes and squeezed in a little sightseeing:
He's definitely mastered this filming lark...
Week three down, just a few more to go.
They even have an office dog! We're in love too, Ricky.
But of course there is still time for plenty of selfies with the cast, including Raul Castillo and America Ferrera, whose addition to the cast list was recently announced.
Go on, we'll have another then...
As ever, Gervais doesn't let filming get in the way of antics in the bathroom:
Back with Bana for some serious 'Blue Steel' moves:
Actresses Kelly MacDonald and Vera Farmiga join in, as Gervais reveals their work is done:
Gervais isn't sure everything he says is being entirely understood on set...
A fan joked back to the actor, director and writer that perhaps he'd forgotten to put his trousers on that morning...