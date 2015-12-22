President Obama to appear on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Jerry Seinfeld is taking the President for a spin in his chat show web series
First he had a chin wag with Sir David Attenborough. Then he went camping with Bear Grylls. Now President Barack Obama is going on a coffee run with comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Doesn't the leader of the free world have something better to do?
The President of the United States is set to appear in the latest run of Seinfeld's web series Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee.
Seinfeld's drive-through chat show has been running for six seasons online now, but Obama is without a doubt the biggest booking so far. A promo for the new series sees Seinfeld driving up to the White House in a 1963 Corvette Stingray Split Window Coupe (we were told that, we're no Jeremy Clarkson) before taking Potus for a spin.
The episode is set to launch online on 30th December. Other guests confirmed include Anchorman star Will Ferrell, comedians Steve Martin, Garry Shandling, Kathleen Madigan and Sebastian Maniscalco.