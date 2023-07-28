BBC comedy The Power of Parker has many tools in its arsenal: from a stellar cast doing their very best work, to myriad laugh out loud moments, to a killer soundtrack.

Boasting a wealth of '80s heavyweights, from Soft Cell to The Human League, this is the only playlist you need this weekend.

The six-parter, which is set in Stockport in the year 1990, revolves around Martin Parker, a businessman with "the ambition of Alan Sugar and the looks of Robert Kilroy Silk".

He appears to have it all – chain of electrical stores, family, big house, fancy car – but "he’s swimming in a sea of debt and lies", and the two women in his life, his wife Diane and his mistress Kath, have joined forces "to plot his downfall".

Read on for your full rundown of the series tracklist.

The Power of Parker soundtrack

Episode 1

Diane, Martin and Kath stood in front of the Parker's shop
Diane Parker (ROSIE CAVALIERO), Martin Parker (CONLETH HILL), Kath (SIAN GIBSON). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Jack Barnes
  • Mirror Man - The Human League
  • Sign of the Times - The Belle Stars
  • Begin the Beguine - Julio Iglesias
  • Unbelievable - EMF
  • Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
  • Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
  • Tainted Love - Soft Cell

Episode 2

Diane sat in her car looking fed up
Diane Parker (ROSIE CAVALIERO). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma
  • Reunited - Peaches & Herb
  • Don't Go - Yazoo
  • She Bangs the Drums - The Stone Roses
  • Small Town Boy - Bronski Beat
  • Love Action - Human League
  • You Don't Own Me - Dusty Springfield
  • Rasputin - Boney M

Episode 3

Gladys sat down playing bingo
Gladys (SHEILA REID). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma
  • This Is How It Feels (Extended Mix) - Inspiral Carpets
  • Town Called Malice - The Jam
  • Move Your Body - Xpansions
  • Hallelujah (Club Mix) - Happy Mondays
  • Reward - The Teardrop Explodes

Episode 4

Dougie standing next to a man in a penguin costume in the electrical shop
Dougie (GEORGE COSTIGAN). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma
  • Blue Monday - New Order
  • Mirror in the Bathroom - The Beat
  • Obsession - Animotion
  • Body Talk - Imagination
  • Love Is The Drug - Roxy Music
  • Just Say No - Grange Hill Cast

Episode 5

Betty sat on a bench at the park
Betty (JUDITH BARKER). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma
  • Love & Pride (USA Summer Mix) - King
  • The Lady In Red - Chris De Burgh
  • True - Spandau Ballet
  • Marguerita Time - Status Quo
  • Fool If You Think It's Over - Elkie Brooks

Episode 6

Martin screaming, dressed in a suit
Martin Parker (CONLETH HILL). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Jack Barnes
  • I Owe You Nothing - Bros
  • Holding Out for a Hero - Bonnie Tyler
  • Shout (Remix) - Tears For Fears
  • Enola Gay - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
  • Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division

The Power of Parker premieres on Friday 28th July at 9.30pm on BBC One.

