The Power of Parker soundtrack: Every song in the BBC comedy
From The Human League's Mirror Man to Soft Cell's Tainted Love.
BBC comedy The Power of Parker has many tools in its arsenal: from a stellar cast doing their very best work, to myriad laugh out loud moments, to a killer soundtrack.
Boasting a wealth of '80s heavyweights, from Soft Cell to The Human League, this is the only playlist you need this weekend.
The six-parter, which is set in Stockport in the year 1990, revolves around Martin Parker, a businessman with "the ambition of Alan Sugar and the looks of Robert Kilroy Silk".
He appears to have it all – chain of electrical stores, family, big house, fancy car – but "he’s swimming in a sea of debt and lies", and the two women in his life, his wife Diane and his mistress Kath, have joined forces "to plot his downfall".
Read on for your full rundown of the series tracklist.
The Power of Parker soundtrack
Episode 1
- Mirror Man - The Human League
- Sign of the Times - The Belle Stars
- Begin the Beguine - Julio Iglesias
- Unbelievable - EMF
- Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
- Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- Tainted Love - Soft Cell
Episode 2
- Reunited - Peaches & Herb
- Don't Go - Yazoo
- She Bangs the Drums - The Stone Roses
- Small Town Boy - Bronski Beat
- Love Action - Human League
- You Don't Own Me - Dusty Springfield
- Rasputin - Boney M
Episode 3
- This Is How It Feels (Extended Mix) - Inspiral Carpets
- Town Called Malice - The Jam
- Move Your Body - Xpansions
- Hallelujah (Club Mix) - Happy Mondays
- Reward - The Teardrop Explodes
Episode 4
- Blue Monday - New Order
- Mirror in the Bathroom - The Beat
- Obsession - Animotion
- Body Talk - Imagination
- Love Is The Drug - Roxy Music
- Just Say No - Grange Hill Cast
Episode 5
- Love & Pride (USA Summer Mix) - King
- The Lady In Red - Chris De Burgh
- True - Spandau Ballet
- Marguerita Time - Status Quo
- Fool If You Think It's Over - Elkie Brooks
Episode 6
- I Owe You Nothing - Bros
- Holding Out for a Hero - Bonnie Tyler
- Shout (Remix) - Tears For Fears
- Enola Gay - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark
- Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
The Power of Parker premieres on Friday 28th July at 9.30pm on BBC One.
