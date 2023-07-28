The six-parter, which is set in Stockport in the year 1990, revolves around Martin Parker, a businessman with "the ambition of Alan Sugar and the looks of Robert Kilroy Silk".

He appears to have it all – chain of electrical stores, family, big house, fancy car – but "he’s swimming in a sea of debt and lies", and the two women in his life, his wife Diane and his mistress Kath, have joined forces "to plot his downfall".

Read on for your full rundown of the series tracklist.

The Power of Parker soundtrack

Episode 1

Diane Parker (ROSIE CAVALIERO), Martin Parker (CONLETH HILL), Kath (SIAN GIBSON). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Jack Barnes

Mirror Man - The Human League

Sign of the Times - The Belle Stars

Begin the Beguine - Julio Iglesias

Unbelievable - EMF

Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue

Relax - Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Tainted Love - Soft Cell

Episode 2

Diane Parker (ROSIE CAVALIERO). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma

Reunited - Peaches & Herb

Don't Go - Yazoo

She Bangs the Drums - The Stone Roses

Small Town Boy - Bronski Beat

Love Action - Human League

You Don't Own Me - Dusty Springfield

Rasputin - Boney M

Episode 3

Gladys (SHEILA REID). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma

This Is How It Feels (Extended Mix) - Inspiral Carpets

Town Called Malice - The Jam

Move Your Body - Xpansions

Hallelujah (Club Mix) - Happy Mondays

Reward - The Teardrop Explodes

Episode 4

Dougie (GEORGE COSTIGAN). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma

Blue Monday - New Order

Mirror in the Bathroom - The Beat

Obsession - Animotion

Body Talk - Imagination

Love Is The Drug - Roxy Music

Just Say No - Grange Hill Cast

Episode 5

Betty (JUDITH BARKER). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Vishal Sharma

Love & Pride (USA Summer Mix) - King

The Lady In Red - Chris De Burgh

True - Spandau Ballet

Marguerita Time - Status Quo

Fool If You Think It's Over - Elkie Brooks

Episode 6

Martin Parker (CONLETH HILL). Boffola Pictures/Lookout Point/Jack Barnes

I Owe You Nothing - Bros

Holding Out for a Hero - Bonnie Tyler

Shout (Remix) - Tears For Fears

Enola Gay - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division

The Power of Parker premieres on Friday 28th July at 9.30pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

