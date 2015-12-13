"Yeah we've written it," Kay told BBC Radio Wales' Eleri Sion, before revealing exactly why we've been left waiting for a follow up to John (Kay) and Kayleigh's (Sian Gibson) comedic commuting adventures.

"We wrote it a while back now and we're just waiting for bright nights. You see because we drive around a lot we need to shoot it in May/June. People say why don't you do a Christmas special? The problem is it goes dark at half seven. You can't really drive around in the dark."

"It's really difficult to light the inside of the car, it's very boring and technical, but driving around in May and June it doesn't go dark until 10 o'clock at night so you can film until about 8 o'clock y'see. And really, the whole show is set outdoors but in a car, so we need as much daylight as we can get."

More like this

Kay added that the first series had been a bit of a gamble – but one that definitely paid off.

Advertisement

"I was delighted with the response it got because I was never too sure people would like it because it was just two people in a car talking and I thought, will people in this day and age sit and watch that? I did me best, and me and Sian had a wonderful time writing it and working on it."