The hour-long show was made up of archive footage of Kay’s routines and performances in addition to historical interviews with the comedian.

Kay’s statement reads, “Very flattering for Channel 5 to commission the programme going out tonight but just to let people know that ‘Peter Kay: In His Own Words’ has an incredibly misleading title, as it doesn’t feature any new interviews with Peter and all the footage is completely historic.

“The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn’t. At all.”

When contacted by RadioTimes.com, Channel 5 declined to comment on the matter.

Kay has largely been out of the spotlight since cancelling a tour for personal reasons back in 2017, and has rarely been seen in public in that time.

His career has seen him labelled a comedy genius by fans and critics, with several wildly successful stand up tours alongside TV appearances on a variety of shows including Phoenix Nights and Peter Kay’s Car Share.