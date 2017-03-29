You see Schmidt's name is Winston.

Yep, the same as his friend and flatmate. Which, based on this clip from the show, is something the original Winston has been aware of all along and is not happy about...

It's also worth noting that Schmidt has a middle name: Saint-Marie. So yes, we're looking at a full moniker of Winston Saint-Marie Schmidt. Beautiful.

More like this

Advertisement

The revelation comes midway through season six, which is currently showing in America and will kick off in the UK on E4 on 20 April. So at least you have a few weeks to prepare yourselves.