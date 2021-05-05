New David Mitchell comedy game show among upcoming Dave series

We could all do with a good laugh after coming in from the freezing cold pub garden, so it’s good news that TV comedy channel Dave has commissioned some brand new shows.

Advertisement

Among the announcements today is a new series for Would I Lie To You’s quick-witted team captain David Mitchell, who will be sitting in the host’s chair this time.

Six-part series Outsiders, sees Mitchell set three pairs of comedians against each other as they try to “prove they’ve got the mettle and skills to thrive in the great outdoors”. The comic contestants include This is My House star Jamali Maddix and After Life’s Kerry Godliman, and the show will air on Dave later this year.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Mitchell’s assessment of the format is true to form, saying “Civilisation is clearly crumbling so it’s high time we worked out whether we can cope without it. And if you can think of a better way of doing that than making six comedians learn survival skills, then you weren’t involved in the development process of this programme.”

Also announced today is British As Folk, a six-part series in which comedians travel across the country challenging stereotypes. Additionally, there’s Question Team, a Richard Ayoade-fronted panel show in which the players set the questions, and a third series of Meet the Richardsons to look forward to, starring married couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont.

Tom Allen also hosts a new eight-part series called The Island, in which four comedians “play God as they each conceive their dream island nation to rule over.” Allen, who also presents Bake Off: The Professionals, promises a “fun, original show” to make us giggle.

“At a time when so many of us have fantasised about living on an island far away from the people around us, I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting this fun, original show whilst putting comics through their paces to demonstrate that utopia is a very difficult thing to achieve,” he says.

All of these shows are coming to Dave later in 2021 and we can’t wait!

Advertisement

To find out what’s on telly tonight, check out our TV Guide.