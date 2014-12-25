Mrs Brown’s Boys – what did you think?
Brendan O’Carroll’s foul-mouthed matriarch made a popular return tonight, but did Mrs Brown's festive frolics get the thumbs up from you?
If last year’s 9.2 million viewing figures are anything to go by, plenty of you will have just tuned in to see Brendan O’Carroll do Christmas at the Brown’s.
Tonight’s episode was the first of two festive editions (continuing New Year’s Day) and with Christmas tree catastrophes, misunderstandings over sex changes and a rather unfortunate incident with a, shall we say, marital aid in front of two priests, there was plenty to laugh along with.
There was even a nice moment with the ‘fourth wall’ being broken, with Eilish O’Carroll (Winnie) poking fun at Jennifer Gibney’s (Cathy) early exit from this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing.
What’s Christmas without a bit of teasing banter, eh?
But what did you make of this first episode? Did it tickle your comedy taste buds, or have you reaching for the remote? Let us know in the comments section below…