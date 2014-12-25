If last year’s 9.2 million viewing figures are anything to go by, plenty of you will have just tuned in to see Brendan O’Carroll do Christmas at the Brown’s.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode was the first of two festive editions (continuing New Year’s Day) and with Christmas tree catastrophes, misunderstandings over sex changes and a rather unfortunate incident with a, shall we say, marital aid in front of two priests, there was plenty to laugh along with.