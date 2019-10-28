At least that’s what we can gather from the reaction to the announcement on Twitter. Although some were excited to hear from characters including Dafydd, Vicky Pollard and Lou and Andy once more, the majority weren’t taken by the Little Brexit announcement.

In fact, many voiced concerns that the show’s brand of un-politically correct humour would simply be offensive to today’s audiences.

Some also highlighted how Lucas himself had expressed such worries in 2017. "Basically, I wouldn’t make that show now. It would upset people. We made a more cruel kind of comedy than I’d do now,” he told Big Issue.

"Society has moved on a lot since then, and my own views have evolved."

What do YOU think? Will you welcome the return of Little Britain? Or are its characters too problematic to make a comeback?

Little Brexit will see the return of Walliams and Lucas, alongside narrator Tom Baker and cast members Ruth Jones and Anthony Head.

Following the announcement, Walliams shared a picture of himself, Lucas and Baker on Twitter.

Sioned Wiliam, commissioning editor for Radio 4 comedy, said: "Matt Lucas and David Walliams are uniquely talented writers and performers as well as one of the UK's most loved comedy duos.

"It's a privilege to have them back on Radio 4, where Little Britain first began almost 20 years ago."

The original Little Britain series, first aired on BBC Radio 4 before moving to BBC3 in 2003. The sketch show ran for a further four years and featured characters such as ‘only gay in the village’ Dafydd and teenage delinquent Vicky Pollard.

Little Brexit will air on BBC Radio 4, 6.30pm on Thursday 31st October