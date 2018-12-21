"12 days of Christmas, this is a remix," the song begins, over the iconic bells from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. "The pain of austerity, we've got to try and heal it." Johnson and her crew then go off about some major talking points in their community, like the Children's University, delays in Universal Credit and travel costs, all while showing off their dance moves.

It really does need to be seen, and heard, to be believed. Check it out below.

If this doesn't get the kids excited about politics, I don't know what will...