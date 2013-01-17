Karl said: “I’ve been on the planet for 40 years now, and I’m still none the wiser as to what it’s all about really. I've never worried about life’s big questions. People at my age sit about pondering about ‘why are we here?’ The only time I ever asked meself that is when Suzanne booked us a surprise holiday to Lanzarote."

Pilkington began his showbiz career as Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s radio producer, and became a cult icon after he was featured alongside The Office creators in a 2005 podcast series – later remade as an animated television programme.

Since 2010, Karl has become well known to Sky 1 viewers for his unorthodox approach to travel programming as star of An Idiot Abroad. The third series of the programme, The Short Way Round, aired last year and co-starred Warwick Davis as Pilkington’s travelling companion. Pilkington will soon return to our screens alongside Ricky Gervais in the first full series of comedy Derek on Channel 4, due to be begin next month.

The Moaning of Life will comprise five hour-long programmes and will be broadcast on Sky1 later this year.