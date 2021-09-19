Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis dies aged 79

John Challis has died at the age of 79 after a long battle with cancer.

The actor, best known for playing Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, died “peacefully in his sleep”, according to a statement released by his family.

The statement, shared by Only Fools and Horses’ Twitter account, said: “It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news. Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.

“He will always be loved for being ‘Boycie’ and leaves a great legacy of work that will continue to bring pleasure and smiles for many years to come.

“Please respect the privacy of John’s family and friends at this difficult time, and be assured that in the future there will be an occasion to celebrate John’s life – when everyone will be welcome to come along.”

It continued: “The family has asked that, rather than sending any flowers, any donations are sent to John’s chosen animal charities: cuanwildliferescue.org.uk, tusk.org, britishhedgehogs.org.uk.

“As Boycie would have said… you know it makes sense!”

Challis was born in Bristol in 1942, and was undoubtedly known for his role as Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in Only Fools and Horses, starring opposite Sir David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst.

He also starred in The Green Green Grass, an Only Fools spin-off showing the dynamics of Boycie and long-suffering wife Marlene (played by Sue Holderness).

More recently, Challis starred in Benidorm after arriving on the classic sitcom in season seven, playing Monty Staines until 2018.

He is survived by wife, Carol Davies.