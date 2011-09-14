Inbetweener joins galaxy of stars for Channel 4's The Function Room
Comedy Showcase sitcom will feature Blake Harrison alongside a number of British comedy favourites
Anyone missing dopey Neil from The Inbetweeners will be cheered to learn that Blake Harrison has been lined up to appear alongside a veritable who’s who of British funny folk in a brand-new Channel 4 Comedy Showcase pilot called The Function Room.
The new programme will take place in a function room above a pub, taking a look at the boozer’s varied regular customers who book the space each week.
And what an intriguing bunch of regulars they’ll make. Joining Blake in propping up the bar will be:
Simon Day (The Fast Show)
Kevin Eldon (Brass Eye)
James Fleet (Vicar of Dibley, Four Weddings and a Funeral)
Colin Hoult (This Is Jinsy)
Jessica Knappett (The Inbetweeners Movie)
Marek Larwood (We Are Klang)
Stephen Lord (EastEnders)
Phil Nice (Holby City)
Daniel Rigby (Eric and Ernie)
Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner)
Beverly Rudd (Trollied)
Reece Shearsmith (The League of Gentleman)
... phew!
The programme's broadcast pilot sees the function room booked for a local community "Meet the Police" event, where residents and barflies quiz the bobbies about the identity of the infamous S*** Egg Killer.
The Function Room will screen on Channel 4 on Friday 21 October.