The showroom-set comedy comes courtesy of Inbetweeners creator Damon Beesley.

He says that White Gold is about the "Essex of my youth - a time before the invention of 'Essex girls' jokes, fake tan or TOWIE. A time when having double-glazed patio doors installed meant you were winning at life."

With a decent cast and a clever comedy writer at the helm, White Gold seems to have all the right ingredients. Let's hope it makes the right kind of smash.