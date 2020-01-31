When is The Goes Wrong Show on TV?

The show now continues on Fridays on BBC One, with the next episode airing on Friday 31st January 2020 at 8.30pm.

The show launched on BBC One in December 2019, kicking off a six-part series which airs weekly. The Christmas special aired on 7.30pm on Monday 23rd December.

What is The Goes Wrong Show about?

You might recognise the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, a hapless group of 'amateur actors', from their previous show Peter Pan Goes Wrong, aired on BBC1 back in December 2016.

They also produced a sequel, A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, guest-starring Sir Derek Jacobi and Dame Diana Rigg, which was released the following Christmas.

Derek Jacobi and Diana Rigg guest-star in one-off special A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC)

Written by, and starring, the original founders of the Mischief Theatre Company (including a couple of new faces) each episode focuses on one of the society's shambolic theatre productions, in which everything — literally, everything — goes wrong: from lines forgotten to limbs breaking and even whole sets collapsing.

Filming began back in March, when Henry Lewis, co-writer and co-founder of Mischief Theatre, commented: “Ever since we first began to make things go wrong all the way back in 2012 it has been a dream of ours to bring a series based on this joyful brand of humour to the screen, so when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true.

“We’re so grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to get started on making some truly terrible programmes.”

He added: “We are still very short on equipment – if you have a camcorder we can borrow (in any condition) please do fax us.”

Is there a The Goes Wrong Show Trailer?

Yes, you can watch it below.

The main cast includes Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, Dave Hearn, Bryony Corrigan, Chris Leask, and Jonathan Sayer, each playing an amateur actor.

Shields, Lewis and Sayer are the series co-writers.