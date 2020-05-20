"After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more," Lamb said.

"The problem is, logistically, it's a bloody nightmare as so many people involved have very active careers," he continued. "But I imagine there will be another special. It won't be any time soon though, that's for sure as it has to be written first."

"I'm sure the BBC can persuade Ruth and James to write more, so it's a question of when not if."

Larry Lamb in the Gavin and Stacey 2019 Christmas Special

The actor, who plays Gavin's calm and collected dad Mick Shipman in the BBC comedy, also floated the idea of Gavin & Stacey movie.

"I've always thought a logical thing to do would be a Gavin and Stacey movie, but that's just my idea," he said.

"James and Ruth are big enough to carry a movie now. But as an actor, you're often the last to know."

The former EastEnders star appeared in all three series of Gavin and Stacey from 2007 t0 2010 as well as the 2019 Christmas special which drew in over 17 million viewers.

Lamb isn't the only cast member who would love to return to Pam and Mick's Billericay home – his on-screen wife Alison Steadman told RadioTimes.com this week that she would "run to Cardiff" to be involved in another Gavin and Stacey special.

Comment: A perfect Hollywood ending for Gavin & Stacey? I’d rather have ambiguity on the small screen

