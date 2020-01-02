Gavin & Stacey special’s final ratings see it become biggest scripted show of the decade

Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas special had already broken the record to become the most=watched Christmas Day show of the decade– and now it’s gone one step further.

With catch-up figures on BBC iPlayer taken into account, the episode has now been watched by an incredible 17.1 million people – making it the biggest scripted programme of the decade.

It also enters the top 10 biggest transmissions of the decade, coming in at 9th place with only Olympic events, England football matches and The X Factor results ahead of it.

On iPlayer alone, the special has seen the biggest first week ever for an episode amongst 16-34-year-olds, with 4.4 million requests so far, of which 1.4 million came from 16-34-year olds.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore, said, “Gavin and Stacey has been a phenomenal hit this Christmas breaking records to become the biggest scripted show of the decade, and the biggest first week for any episode on BBC iPlayer for young audiences ever.

“Congratulations to James Corden, Ruth Jones and all the team.”

In addition to proving a hit with viewers, the Christmas special was also popular with critics, and many admirers are now clamouring for a full new season – especially given that it ends on something of a major cliffhanger.

And some have suggested that more Gavin and Stacey in the future could well be possible, with Oliver Hartland (who starred as Smithy and Ness’s son Neil in the festive episode) going on record to suggest that a fourth series could be in the offing – after James Corden hinted to him during filming that it might return if it’s “what the people want.”

With that in mind, the record-breaking viewing figures won’t have done the chances of a fourth series any harm at all…