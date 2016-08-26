Referring to the endless industry hand-wringing over the subject, which so seldom seems to result in any appreciable change in the make-up of representation on screen, Boyle called for the issue to be taken out of the channels’ hands.

“I just think we should have quotas, because they’ve been trying to do it for years. At this TV festival, they bring in quite senior people from the BBC or other channels and they go ‘oh yeah, it’s terrible that we don’t have black people.’ You’re the fucking creative head of the BBC! Just do it! They’ve proved they can’t do it, so there should be quotas across the board, they should be forced to do it.”

Boyle also addressed the argument that the lack of diverse programming is due to a dearth of pitches or available talent.

“It shouldn’t be some young black comedian’s job to make sure that the BBC have representation.”