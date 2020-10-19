But where exactly did ITV film Vivien and her snooping neighbour Mary's (Staunton) real-life seaside homes?

Where is Flesh and Blood filmed?

Speaking at the series premiere, director Louise Hooper revealed that most of the series was filmed in and around the "gorgeous" seaside town Eastbourne, on the South coast. Meanwhile Vivien's beautiful home and its surrounding areas was filmed at the "unspoilt" fishing village Pevensey Bay, just north-east of Eastbourne.

"We filmed down there because as I was saying before, we didn’t want to put it into a town and we wanted to keep it quite wild," Hooper said. “And Pevensey Bay is an amazing stretch which is really unspoilt. We loved the idea of the houses being right on the shingle and the coast so it feels wild and it feels secluded.”

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Russell Tovey, who plays Vivien's “man child” son Jake, revealed that the cast loved filming on location.

"Eastbourne, who knew? [It was] amazing, beautiful," he said. "I mean we were blessed with the weather, beautiful, the house we filmed at, beautiful, on the beach everyday. Just, stunning absolutely stunning, can't big up that place enough."

Pevensey, England (Getty Images)

Further locations included Camber Sands and Beachy Head in East Sussex.

Flesh and Blood aired 24th-27th February on ITV – read our review here