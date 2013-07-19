"I've got very aggressive athletes foot but that's the only thing about me that hurts." "I've fired several rifles, at funfairs and won prizes, but I've never fired one in anger... or at a cat." "I've had one panic attack in a carwash - it was a perfect storm of no sleep, no wife and angry brushes whirring towards me."

Does that give you any clue about what's going on in this first clip from Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa? Nope, didn't think so, but those are just a handful of the many classic Partridge soundbites we're anticipating when his silver screen debut is released this summer.