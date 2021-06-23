When does The Cuphead Show come out on Netflix?

Fans of the Cuphead video game series are eagerly awaiting a new animated TV series, which sticks to the unique 1950s style they loved about the original game, and features the same ensemble cast.

There’s always the potential for longevity when it comes to cartoons (just look at The Simpsons and Family Guy) and the creative team behind this new venture will be hoping it lives up to Cuphead’s award-winning status and popularity as a game.

The Cuphead Show is due to stream on Netflix this year – read on for all the current details on its upcoming release.

When is The Cuphead Show coming out?

As yet, there is no confirmed date for The Cuphead Show’s premiere. We know Netflix will be streaming the show in 2021, which means there may not be too long to wait. We will update this page as more news comes in, so be sure to check back for more information.

What is The Cuphead Show about?

The show is based on hit video game Cuphead, which was released in 2017. The game involves the title character and his brother, Mugman, fighting through the levels in various battles.

The new series will also see the impulsive Cuphead and the more cautious Mugman take centre stage. Mugman is also described as ‘persuadable’, so we can only imagine the kind of trouble his brother will be getting him into as they go head to head with various enemies.

Cuphead Show trailer for Netflix series

Netflix released an official new clip from The Cuphead Show earlier this month, featuring a third character, King Dice. You can watch him in action here:

Cuphead Show cast

Tru Valentino provides the voice for Cuphead in the TV series, with Mugman played by Frank Todaro. Joe Hanna portrays Elder Kettle – caretaker to the two brothers; and Jim Conroy is Ollie Bulb, known as a ‘boss’ but actually a rather well-meaning character.

Wayne Brady (star of Whose Line Is It Anyway?) voices King Dice – right-hand man of The Devil (voiced by Luke Millington-Drake) who is the main villain of the piece.

