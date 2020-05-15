"Major and Carver are your classic double act," Mays previously explained to RadioTimes.com. "They complement each other really well and it’s a classic straight man/funny man routine."

"Code 404 launched on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV on 29th April with a cumulative seven-day audience of 1.9m viewers for the opening episode, making it Sky's biggest comedy launch in eight years," Sky said in a statement.

"The show is also Sky's fastest-binged original comedy box set ever, with over 360,000 viewers watching the whole six-episode series before Episode 2 aired on linear television."

The recommission will be welcome news for Stephen, who said filming the comedy was the "most fun I’ve ever had on a set".

"I’ve been lucky – I’ve done some really good stuff, some great things, but I’ve never laughed so much!" he told RadioTimes.com.

The Show also stars Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty) as Major’s wife Kelly, alongside eve Oram (Sightseers), Amanda Payton (Trial and Error), Michelle Greenidge (After Life) and Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders).

Code 404 airs on Sky One on Wednesdays. You can also watch the series on NOW TV. You can sign up for a seven-day free trial of NOW TV's Entertainment Pass here.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.