The new comedy comes from Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions, which has also been at the helm of BBC One's The Responder and Disney Plus's Wedding Season, and is written by Camilla Whitehill.

Starring as millennial best friends who have been attached at the hip for the past decade, the series will "explore the messy pitfalls and idiosyncrasies of navigating adulthood through wicked humour, daft anecdotes and unsettling truths".

But when does Big Mood land on our screens and who stars in it? Read on to find out.

The six-part series will be available to watch and stream on Channel 4 from Thursday 28th March.

All episodes will be available to watch online on Channel 4 that day, also - perfect for any binge-watchers!

Big Mood cast

Nicola Coughlan as Maggie and Lydia West as Eddie in Big Mood. Channel 4

The cast is led by some very familiar faces, with Coughlan being best known for her roles in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, while West is best known for her performances in It's A Sin and Inside Man.

The full cast of Big Mood is as follows.

Nicola Coughlan as Maggie

Lydia West as Eddie

Luke Fetherston as Ryan

Amalia Vitale as Anya

David Mumeni as Kaz

Freya Parker as Alison

Eamon Farren as Klent

Tom Rhys Harries as Johnny

Niamh Cusack

Kate Fleetwood

Rob Gilbert

Rebecca Lowman

Sally Phillips

Ukweli Roach

Amalia Vitale

Olu Adaeze

Max Bennett

Skylar Betteridge

David Bedella

Tim Downie

Ron Donachie

Sarah Durham

Lara Grace Ilori

Neil Edmond

Amy Gledhill

Maddie Grace Jepson

What is Big Mood about?

In the same vein of female-led comedies about friendship like Broad City or Girls, Big Mood is a show you'll laugh out loud at - but it also delivers some great twists in it that open it up to wider themes.

As per the synopsis: "Best friends Maggie and Eddie (played by Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West) have lived in each other’s pockets for 10 years, through thick, thin, and multiple challenging eyebrow trends.

"But with the rest of their lives looming, careers hanging in the balance and Maggie’s bipolar disorder making an unwelcome return to form, Eddie begins to question whether this friendship is really in their best interests.

"It’s a pivotal point in both their lives, bringing to the surface those all-important questions – could sleeping with your former history teacher be the key to happiness? Is a basement Rat Hotel a functional alternative to pest control? With their 20s behind them, Maggie and Eddie’s relationship faces the future – can it survive?"

Is there a trailer for Big Mood?

There is!

You can watch the hilarious trailer below.

Big Mood premieres on Channel 4 on Thursday 28th March at 10pm.

