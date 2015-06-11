The current tittle tattle started when producer Al Jean gave an interview with Variety about the upcoming 27th season. "In the premiere, it’s discovered after all the years Homer has narcolepsy and it’s an incredible strain on the marriage," he explained. "Homer and Marge legally separate, and Homer falls in love with his pharmacist, who’s voiced by Lena Dunham."

Cue 14 million comment articles, people tweeting that the news 'ruined their childhood' and the eventual denial (above) on the show's official Twitter feed.

Of course, it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the Simpson's would break up comedy's golden yellow couple. In its later years, the show has had a habit of making lasting changes to its characters, including the death of Maude Flanders. Almost exactly a year ago, we were all speculating about whether Krusty the Clown or Bart were going to be killed off: another rumour triggered by another off-hand comment from Al Jean. Meanwhile, behind the scenes the crew is currently going through a real-life break up with Harry Shearer, the voice of Mr Burns and many others.

However, in this case it seems like the rumours are unfounded, and Homer and Marge are still happy together. That said... not for nothing, but we hear Fred and Wilma Flintstone haven't slept in the same bed for years.