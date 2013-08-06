Coogan is the star of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, which sees the North Norfolk Digital radio DJ get caught up in a hostage situation. It's the first time Coogan's comedy creation has ventured onto the big screen, after starring in TV series Knowing Me, Knowing You, I'm Alan Partridge and Mid Morning Matters.

Tune into The One Show at 7pm tonight on BBC1 to hear what Coogan has to say about Alpha Papa.

Advertisement

Oh, alright, if you insist... A-ha!