Alan Partridge to appear on The One Show
Partridge creator Steve Coogan will be gracing the BBC1 show's sofa tonight to talk about his comedy alter ego's foray into cinema
Ruddy hell, Alan Partridge is only going on The One Show this evening!
To be precise, Partridge's creator Steve Coogan – who graced the front cover of the Radio Times just last week – is set to appear on the BBC1 magazine programme to chat to presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones about his comedy alter ego's first foray into filmmaking.
Coogan is the star of Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, which sees the North Norfolk Digital radio DJ get caught up in a hostage situation. It's the first time Coogan's comedy creation has ventured onto the big screen, after starring in TV series Knowing Me, Knowing You, I'm Alan Partridge and Mid Morning Matters.
Tune into The One Show at 7pm tonight on BBC1 to hear what Coogan has to say about Alpha Papa.
Oh, alright, if you insist... A-ha!