A lot of people Googled "fat Johnny Depp" after watching Catastrophe
Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's comedy is back – and funnier than ever
Oh, how we've missed Catastrophe. Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney's comedy returned last night with a fresh round of killer one-liners as Rob reeled from the confirmation that his wife had cheated on him.
Our favourite? His confession that he had been searching Sharon's browser history, with baffling results...
"It's primarily black guys and fat Johnny Depps," he told her. "I can't compete with that."
If the line left you wondering what fat Johnny Depp actually looks like, well, you weren't alone...
*Googles fat Johnny Depp lookalikes*
— Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) February 28, 2017
As this Google trends chart proves, never has the internet been so interested in the inflated A-lister.
More like this
Who knew fat Johnny Depp could bring such satisfaction?
So good to have #Catastrophe back! And yeah, Fat Johnny Depp is pretty fascinating.
— Andrea (@Ayrebags) February 28, 2017