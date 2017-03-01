"It's primarily black guys and fat Johnny Depps," he told her. "I can't compete with that."

If the line left you wondering what fat Johnny Depp actually looks like, well, you weren't alone...

*Googles fat Johnny Depp lookalikes* — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) February 28, 2017

As this Google trends chart proves, never has the internet been so interested in the inflated A-lister.

More like this

Advertisement

Who knew fat Johnny Depp could bring such satisfaction?