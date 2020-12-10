Fans are still in for a treat however, with the likes of Les Dennis guest starring in the show's festive return as Dorien's brand new love interest.

Here's everything you need to know about the Birds of a Feather Christmas special and its cast.

Linda Robson plays Tracey Stubbs

Who does Linda Robson play in Birds of a Feather? It's been three years since Tracey sold the house she shared with Dorien and Sharon (Pauline Quirke), and with Sharon stuck on a COVID cruise, she's been spending a lot of time with former neighbour Dorien – although the pair are already getting on each others' nerves.

Where have I seen Linda Robson before? Aside from starring in Birds of a Feather, Linda Robson is best known for her appearances on ITV's Loose Women as well for her roles in The Bill, Harry's Game and Shine on Harvey Moon.

Lesley Joseph plays Dorien Green

Who does Lesley Joseph play in Birds of a Feather? Joseph returns as Dorien Green – Sharon and Tracey's wild and glamorous former neighbour, who strikes up a romance with new man Graeme over the Christmas period.

Where have I seen Lesley Joseph before? Joseph appears regularly on Loose Women, This Morning and took part in the 2016 series of Strictly Come Dancing. She is also a star of the stage, having appeared in touring productions of Thoroughly Modern Millie, Calendar Girls and Annie.

Les Dennis plays Graeme

Who does Les Dennis play in Birds of a Feather? Dennis stars in the Christmas special as Graeme – Dorien's new flame.

Where have I seen Les Dennis before? Presenter and comedian Les Dennis is best known for hosting Family Fortunes and for his roles in Coronation Street, Midsomer Murders and Casualty.

Ami Metcalf plays Jordan

Who does Ami Metcalf play in Birds of a Feather? Metcalf is introduced as Jordan, a young friend of Tracey's who is looking forward to a miserable lockdown Christmas.

Where have I seen Ami Metcalf before? Ami Metcalf is best known for her roles in Doctors, Upstairs Downstairs, The Mimic, Silent Witness and 2015 film Pan.

