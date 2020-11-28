The idents will see Zog, Princess Pearland Sir Gadabout, the unlikely flying doctor team, enjoying festive adventures, as well as a tender moment between The Gruffalo and his daughter, The Gruffalo’s Child, as they go back to the snow covered clearing at the edge of the deep dark wood and dress their magical Christmas tree.

BBC/Magic Light Pictures

The idents will first air on BBC One on Sunday (29th November) after Strictly Come Dancing: The Results.

Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer, BBC said: "Magic Light Pictures have exclusively created a set of unique animated idents, especially for BBC One this Christmas featuring Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s wonderful characters, that I hope will make everyone smile and bring a big dose of festive cheer and togetherness at the end of a tough year."

More like this

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Martin Pope, Co-Founder Magic Light Pictures, added; “We love partnering with BBC One and this project was conceived from a conversation between us last year. An earlier ident Magic Light produced with The Gruffalo’s Child in 2011 had proved a real hit and we were both excited to revisit the opportunity. It’s particularly wonderful to have created these extra animations this Christmas and we’re delighted to share them with BBC audiences.”

Zog and the Flying Doctors, based on the book of the same name and featuring the voices of Sir Lenny Henry and Rob Brydon, will air on BBC One this Christmas as part of the BBC's Christmas schedule.

Advertisement

Check out our guide to the best Christmas TV or see what else is on with our TV Guide