How to watch the BBC’s lockdown fitness programming featuring Joe Wicks

With gyms shut and activities cancelled, staying active during lockdown can be a difficult task, especially with the temperature outside continuing to drop.

Luckily, the BBC is here to help with various new fitness-related segments and programmes featuring stars such as Joe Wicks, Mark Wright and the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC’s fitness programming over lockdown.

When does the BBC’s fitness programming start?

The BBC will begin its lockdown fitness regime from Monday 11th January with BBC Breakfast.

At 7.50am on weekdays, the breakfast show will be airing Lockdown Life – a segment where various stars, beginning with Joe Wicks, provide top tips to keep both the mind and body active during the pandemic.

Which shows will be involved?

BBC One’s BBC Breakfast will be kicking off the programming with Lockdown Life – a feature in which the likes of celebrity fitness guru Joe Wicks, Mr Motivator and other sporting legends give viewers tips to stay healthy throughout the pandemic. Each segment will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Breakfast social media channels.

While on Monday 25th January, Morning Live returns to BBC One at 9.15am, where presenters Gethin Jones and Kim Marsh are to be joined by a different Strictly Come Dancing professional each day to bring “a bit of sparkle to the nation’s fitness regimes”.

On BBC Two and iPlayer, TV and radio presenter Mark Wright will be leading a series of energising fitness sessions on weekday mornings from January 25th, where he’ll be joined by various celebrity friends.

BBC 5 Live Sports Extra will also be taking part in the fitness fun by replaying 10 Today – a series of exercise programmes designed for the older generation in partnership with Sport England – from 11th January onwards. The collection of ten 10-minute workouts, which are designed to get older people more active in their homes, will also be available via BBC Sounds.

CBeebies are encouraging kids to get fit by broadcasting Oti’s Boogie Beebies, Let’s Go for a Walk and Andy’s Wild Workouts, which are all available on BBC iPlayer, while the CBBC website has produced How To Be Epic @ Home, which teaches children dance moves and other skills that can be learned during lockdown to stave off boredom, as well as interviews with top sports stars.

Who is taking part?

A number of celebrities will be helping the nation stay fit during lockdown, including fitness gurus Joe Wicks and Mr Motivator, who’ll be appearing on BBC Breakfast’s Lockdown Life segment on weekdays. They’ll be joined throughout the month by rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield, Olympian Adam Peaty, Premier League footballer Tyrone Mings, while CBeebies’ Maddie Moate and presenter Greg Foot will be providing advice on home schooling and fun activities to keep kids entertained.

While on Morning Live, Strictly Come Dancing judges Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel-Horwood will be dropping by to teach viewers easy-to-follow daily routines alongside professionals Oti Mabuse, Gorka Márquez, Janette Manrara, Aljaž Škorjanec, Giovanni Pernice, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Johannes Radebe, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk, Neil Jones and Nadiya Bychkova.

The BBC's lockdown fitness programming begins on Monday 11 January at 7.50am.