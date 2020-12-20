His Dark Materials brings back surprise character in post-credits scene

While it’s not quite Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials is still a show with quite a high body count, with the last two episodes of season two alone seeing three major characters slain by their enemies.

But perhaps no death has hit harder than the tragic loss of Lewin Lloyd’s Roger Parslow back in season one. After a full series of Lyra (Dafne Keen) hunting down best friend Roger the pair were finally reunited towards the end of the run, only for Roger to be cruelly (and painfully) killed by Lyra’s father Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) for his own purposes after Lyra unknowingly brought Roger to him.

In season two, Lyra has carried the guilt of this “betrayal” around with her – but those snowy mountains weren’t to be the last place Roger and Lyra saw each other.

Warning – major spoilers for the His Dark Materials season two finale follow from hereon out…

Yes, if the shock return of McAvoy’s Lord Asriel (widely reported to have been cut from season two entirely) wasn’t enough, the His Dark Materials season two finale also offered us a little glimpse at the unlucky Roger – though you’d have to have waited around to see it.

“I wrote a post-credits scene into the last episode,” executive producer and screenwriter Jack Thorne exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

“The BBC have never made one before, and Jane brilliantly suggested that we bring back Lyra’s friend Roger.”

Clearly, you don’t even have to be a superhero movie to have a post-credits scene now, with Roger’s brief cameo only appearing at the end of episode seven’s credits when a drugged Lyra apparently dreamed of her old friend.

“Lyra… Lyra help me!” Roger cries.

“Roger… what is this place?” Lyra replies.

While short, the scene sets the stage for a major storyline in the next series, which in author Philp Pullman’s original novel The Amber Spyglass (spoiler alert) sees Will (Amir Wilson) and Lyra travel to The World/ Land of the Dead to look for Roger.

Presumably “this place” refers to that barren, desolate landscape where Roger and other dead people are trapped, which looks set to play a major role in His Dark Materials season three (whenever that finally arrives).

“We desperately wanted elements of him in this show and he is so important for what comes next…..” Thorne told us.

“We have worked hard to keep it a surprise for fans, and as a hint at what adventures might be around the corner,” added executive producer Jane Tranter.

In other words, this short teaser could be just the start of Roger’s return to His Dark Materials – even if he’s a little different than the last time we saw him.

His Dark Materials season two is now streaming on BBC iPlayer.