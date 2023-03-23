When you’re planning a city break, you’ll want to make sure everything is arranged in advance so you can truly get the most out of your holiday. Happily, TUI gives you more choice on where and when you fly. Plus, all the handpicked hotels are within easy reach of the top sights. The travel company even offers a range of expert-led TUI collection experiences to ensure you don’t miss out on any of the good stuff while you’re there. And to make things even simpler, you can book your trip all in one place – there’s even a quick and easy app!

Sometimes, you just need to get away from it all for a few days; and if a city break is calling your name, TUI has just the thing, with more than 60 city breaks available across the world. From European getaways that are brimming with culture and sights to far-flung adventures that are sure to wow, TUI City Breaks come in all shapes and sizes and include some of the world’s most iconic metropolises.

With all that sorted for you, all that’s left to think about is where you’ll visit first. Of course, with more than 60 destinations to choose from, that may be trickier than you think. If you’re a real TV and film fan, why not visit the locations of some of your favourites? TUI’s extensive list of cities covers plenty of recognisable spots. Here, we take a look at some of the best…

The White Lotus, Palermo

While most of The White Lotus season 2 was filmed in Sicily’s beautiful hilltop town of Taormina, some of the scenes were shot in the capital city of Palermo. You may recall the episode in which Daphne (Meghann Fahy) springs an overnight surprise visit on Harper (Aubrey Plaza) after they take a day trip to Noto. The breath-taking villa they stay in is actually Palermo’s Villa Tasca.

A neoclassical marvel, replete with mosaics and sumptuous furnishings, the villa is surrounded by an oasis that protects one of Sicily’s most emblematic Victorian-era Romantic gardens, which are open to the public. And when you’re done wandering these glorious grounds, you’ll have the rest of Palermo – with its architectural influences from all over the world – to explore.

TUI city breaks to Palermo include stays at the 4* Saracen Sands Hotel or the 4* Hotel Domina Zagarella. Visit in late spring and early autumn for the most favourable temperatures.

The Night Manager, Palma

This thrilling espionage drama is filmed across the island of Mallorca, with the capital Palma unsurprisingly making a few appearances. The city’s Gothic church of Santa Eulalia served as the backdrop to Angela Burr’s (Olivia Colman) conversation with lawyer Juan Apostol (Antonio de la Torre) – a call that viewers were made to believe took place in Madrid. The terrace of Sadrassana Restaurant, a popular spot in Palma’s old town that serves up traditional local cuisine, also makes an appearance.

The writer himself, John Le Carré, participated in a scene filmed at Bahia Mediterraneo, the backdrop to one of the most uncomfortably intense moments in which Corkoran (Tom Hollander) suffers a complete meltdown in front of his boss Richard Roper (Hugh Laurie).

TUI city breaks to Palma include stays at the 3* Cook’s Club Palma Beach and the 5* Valparaiso Palace & Spa. Visit between August and September for the highest temperatures, though the sub-tropical climate offers sunshine throughout the year.

Money Heist, Madrid

This Spanish heist crime drama has won legions of fans all over the world and you can visit plenty of significant shooting locations in Madrid. While filming outside the Royal Mint, where the robbery supposedly takes place, is strictly prohibited for security reasons, the show instead opted for the exterior of the similar looking Spanish National Research Council – and the good news is both can be easily found in the capital.

In season 3, there’s the unforgettable moment when more than 140 million euros fall towards a sea of people in Callao Square – and the big screens The Professor (Álvaro Morte) uses to announce Rio’s (Miguel Herrán) illegal detention are there for you to see all year round. Don’t expect any money falling from the sky though!

TUI city breaks to Madrid include stays at the 4* NH Collection Palacio de Aranjuez or the 3* Uve Alcobendas. Visit in May, June or September for comfortable temperatures and a mostly dry climate.

Emily in Paris, Paris

Just minutes into an episode of this glitzy Netflix hit, you’ll see plenty of glamorous shots over the Seine along with many scenes set in popular locales, so it’s easy to take a walk in Emily Cooper’s (Lily Collins) stylish footsteps.

There’s Pont Alexandre III, the picturesque bridge – loved for its views of the Grand Palais and Eiffel Tower – where Emily films a perfume advertisement with client Maison Lavaux. The Musée d’Orsay, one of the most famous museums in the City of Light where you’ll find the works of Monet, Manet and Renoir, also features. Plus, there’s L’Atelier des Lumières; an abandoned factory-turned-art-space that Emily visits with her neighbour (and love interest) Gabriel and his girlfriend Camille. Here, you can immerse yourself in the works of Kandinsky and Cèzanne.

TUI city breaks to Paris include stays at the 4* The Original Boutique, Maison Montmartre, Paris or the 3* Lorette Astotel. Visit in July for the warmest temperatures, or consider a spring or autumn trip if you’d prefer to dodge the crowds.

Baptiste, Amsterdam

The first season of this acclaimed The Missing spin-off sees never-quite-retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) roped into the search for a missing woman while taking a trip to Amsterdam with his family. Shot predominantly in the heart of the city, we see the supersleuth strut around central canal Oudezijds Achterburgwal and pass the neon lights of the Casa Rosso bar. The National Monument also makes an appearance, as does De Nieuwe Kerk (The New Church), one of the oldest churches in Amsterdam that’s now used as an exhibition space.

TUI city breaks to Amsterdam include stays at the 4* Olympic Hotel Amsterdam or the 4* NH Amsterdam Zuid. Visit in April to for the lowest rainfall and the fun of several national holidays, or consider September for smaller crowds.

Sex and the City, New York City

It’s been almost 25 years since this much-loved sitcom made its debut, and while fans became enamoured with the often drama-filled lives of its four New Yorkers: Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), the Big Apple also played an undeniable role in the show’s success.

Carrie’s apartment building – located in the West Village – should be first on your list of must-sees, followed closely by The Magnolia Bakery, where Carrie and Miranda ate those divine-looking cupcakes in season 3. The Plaza Hotel, a 19-storey luxury hotel located on Central Park South, also appeared in a number of episodes, the most memorable moment being when a heartbroken Carrie discovered Mr Big (Chris Noth) was celebrating his engagement to another woman there.

TUI city breaks to New York City include stays at the 4* Riu Plaza New York Times Square or the 3* Plus Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea. Visit in the spring or early autumn for comfortable exploring temperatures or take a trip in the winter for the seriously festive vibes.

The Young Pope, Rome

This 2016 mini-series saw Jude Law star as Lenny Belardo, alias Pius XIII, the first American Pope in history. Along with a stellar cast that also included Dianne Keaton, James Cromwell and Silvio Orlando, it was a drama dripping with incredible atmosphere, and laced with controversy and more than its fair share of humour.

While the series appeared to be filmed inside Vatican City, that was really just a lot of smoke and mirrors. As you’d expect, shooting inside the confines of Vatican City is strictly forbidden, as is filming at the Pope’s sprawling summer residence in Castel Gandolfo. Nevertheless, the show’s production team got creative and recorded in several villas and public gardens around Rome, such as Villa Pamphili (which provided a stand-in for Castel Gandolfo). Of course, when you book a TUI City Break to Rome, you can feast your eyes on the real Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.

TUI City Breaks to Rome include stays at the 3* Alessandrino or the 4* Pulitzer Roma. Visit between late May and September for warmer temperatures and little to no rain.

So, are you ready to Live Happy on a TUI City Break?

