Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: what’s the difference between these foldable phones?

Unveiled at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in August, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an array of new features, including S Pen support, IPX8-rated water resistance and a new protective film.

So, how does this new smartphone compare to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2? We put the two models head-to-head in this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Z Fold 2 guide.

Comparing design, display, camera and features, we help you choose which Samsung foldable phone to buy. And if you already own the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, answer the question; should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: key differences at a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is water-resistant with an IPX8 rating

The ‘Armor Aluminium’ hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 10% more durable than that on the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has S Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a new protective film on its screen that is 80% more durable than the previous generation

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: in detail

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: specs and features

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first foldable phone from the brand to come with S Pen support. You can use two S Pens with the device, the S Pen Pro and S Pen Fold Edition. The latter comes with a retractable nib as an additional measure to prevent the screen from being scratched.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is available in two storage sizes; 256GB and 512GB. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is only available in a 256GB model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: price

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 originally had an RRP of £1,799, but a year later, it can now be found for £1,399. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a lower starting price of £1,599.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: battery life

The Galaxy Z Fold models have similar battery life and will struggle to get to the end of the day with much charge to spare if used heavily.

On average, both devices last around 10 hours, but this might be a little less if you’re on a bigger 7.8-inch display a lot or playing games taking advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: camera

New for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that that there is an under-display camera in the 7.6-inch main display. This is only a 4MP camera but is almost invisible when videos are full screen.

Like with the Z Fold 2, on the rear of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you’ll find a 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide and 12MP Telephoto lens. Both models also have a 10MP camera at the top of the cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: display

You’ll find a 120Hz refresh rate offered by both devices, which should make scrolling feel super smooth. The size of the screens remains the same, too. The cover display is 6.2 inches, while the main display is a massive 7.6 inches.

With both models, there is a small indent on the main display where the hinge runs down the back of the phone. However, on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you’ll find a new protective film that is 80% more durable than on the previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: 5G capability and connectivity

Both the Galaxy Z Fold models offer 5G connectivity. This is the same across the Galaxy Z series as the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also 5G-ready.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: design

Samsung has worked hard to make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 seem more durable. It has a new ‘Armor Aluminium’ hinge that is 10% more durable, and it’s also water-resistant. With an IPX8 rating, it has the highest standard of any foldable phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 was available in two colours; mystic bronze and mystic black. There are three colourways for the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which includes phantom black, phantom green and phantom silver.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Fold 2: which phone should you buy?

Samsung has worked hard to make the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G a more durable, practical and cheaper foldable option. At £1,599 (£200 less than the Z Fold 2’s original RRP), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 now comes with IPX8-rated water resistance, a new protective film and a more durable and lightweight hinge.

However, the real selling point of the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that it now has S Pen support. It is only on the main display, but it allows you to use the tablet-esque foldable phone to its full potential for drawing, sketches or note-taking.

