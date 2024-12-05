Full list of last Christmas order dates from UK retailers
Here's when you need to order from Amazon, John Lewis, Waterstones and more.
In the seminal hit It's Beginning to Look a lot like Christmas, we think you'll find what they meant to sing was: "the prettiest sight to see, is the delivery driver that will be at your own front door."
Because we can all agree there is nothing so satisfying as seeing all your Christmas presents safely delivered, unboxed and wrapped before the big day.
Every year, December is undoubtedly the busiest time for UK parcel and post delivery. In 2020, Royal Mail alone handled an unbelievable 496 million pieces of mail from 1st October to the end of December, and in 2023 they opened an additional 50 acre hub in the Midlands, aimed at sorting an extra 850,000 parcels a day.
With that in mind, the best approach is to order and send early. Helpfully, a lot of major retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and Waterstones tell you when you should order your presents by.
Below, you'll find a full list of retailers who have released their final order dates, as well as the last post dates for delivery companies such as Royal Mail, Evri and DPD.
So, if all you want for Christmas is for presents to arrive on time, here's what you need to know.
What are the last order dates for Christmas delivery?
Not all retailers have shared their last order dates yet, but we'll be sure to update you as they do.
- Amazon – 23rd December, Amazon Prime delivery
- Asda George – 22nd December, next-day delivery
- ASOS –23rd December, fastest delivery
- GAME – 23:59pm, 19th December, standard and oversized delivery
- John Lewis – 19th December, standard delivery
- LUSH – 12am, 22nd December, next day delivery
- Nike – 16:59pm, 22nd December
- Next – 8pm, 22nd December
- River Island – 12am 21st December, next day delivery
- Selfridges – 23rd December, same-day delivery
- Sports Direct – 9pm, 22nd December, next day and express delivery
- Superdrug – 8pm, 20th December, next day delivery
- Very – 7pm, 23rd December, next-day delivery
- Waterstones – 2pm, 20th December, first class delivery
- Zavvi – 9pm, 22nd December, premium next day and Yodel next day delivery
What are the last UK post dates for Christmas 2024?
If you've ordered and now need to post something onwards, here are the last Christmas post dates for 2024.
Royal Mail UK
- 18th December – Royal Mail 2nd class and Royal Mail 2nd Class Signed For
- 20th December – Royal Mail 1st Class, Royal Mail 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48
- 21st December – Royal Mail Tracked 24
- 23rd December – Royal Mail Special Delivery and
DPD
- 21st December – DPD Next Day and Next Day by 12
Evri
- 12pm, 20th December – Evri Standard Tracked
- 12pm, 21st December – Evri Next Day Tracked
Parcelforce
- 19th December – Parcelforce Worldwide express48 and express48 Large
- 20th December – Parcelforce Worldwide express24
