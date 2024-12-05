Every year, December is undoubtedly the busiest time for UK parcel and post delivery. In 2020, Royal Mail alone handled an unbelievable 496 million pieces of mail from 1st October to the end of December, and in 2023 they opened an additional 50 acre hub in the Midlands, aimed at sorting an extra 850,000 parcels a day.

With that in mind, the best approach is to order and send early. Helpfully, a lot of major retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis and Waterstones tell you when you should order your presents by.

Below, you'll find a full list of retailers who have released their final order dates, as well as the last post dates for delivery companies such as Royal Mail, Evri and DPD.

So, if all you want for Christmas is for presents to arrive on time, here's what you need to know.

Not all retailers have shared their last order dates yet, but we'll be sure to update you as they do.

Amazon – 23rd December , Amazon Prime delivery

– , Amazon Prime delivery Asda George – 22nd December , next-day delivery

– , next-day delivery ASOS – 23rd December , fastest delivery

– , fastest delivery GAME – 23:59pm, 19th December , standard and oversized delivery

– , standard and oversized delivery John Lewis – 19th December , standard delivery

– , standard delivery LUSH – 12am, 22nd December , next day delivery

– , next day delivery Nike – 16:59pm, 22nd December

– Next – 8pm, 22nd December

– River Island – 12am 21st December , next day delivery

– , next day delivery Selfridges – 23rd December , same-day delivery

– , same-day delivery Sports Direct – 9pm, 22nd December , next day and express delivery

– , next day and express delivery Superdrug – 8pm, 20th December , next day delivery

– , next day delivery Very – 7pm, 23rd December , next-day delivery

– , next-day delivery Waterstones – 2pm, 20th December , first class delivery

– , first class delivery Zavvi – 9pm, 22nd December, premium next day and Yodel next day delivery

If you've ordered and now need to post something onwards, here are the last Christmas post dates for 2024.

Royal Mail UK

18th December – Royal Mail 2nd class and Royal Mail 2nd Class Signed For

20th December – Royal Mail 1st Class, Royal Mail 1st Class Signed For and Royal Mail Tracked 48

21st December – Royal Mail Tracked 24

23rd December – Royal Mail Special Delivery and

DPD

21st December – DPD Next Day and Next Day by 12

Evri

12pm, 20th December – Evri Standard Tracked

12pm, 21st December – Evri Next Day Tracked

Parcelforce

19th December – Parcelforce Worldwide express48 and express48 Large

20th December – Parcelforce Worldwide express24

