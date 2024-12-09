You can now get three months' free Amazon Music and Audible in limited-time offer
Get three months of music, books, podcasts and more for free in new deal.
Looking for the ultimate Christmas present to treat yourself? How does 800,000 free books and 100 million free songs sound?
Last month, Audible officially became a part of Amazon Music Unlimited which means Music subscribers can now access the full catalogue of audiobooks alongside the already huge range of music and podcasts.
Better yet, Amazon is currently offering three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.
So that's three free months of the latest hit novels like Miranda Hart's I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You, David Mitchell's Unruly, plus millions of songs from your favourite artists.
This offer will run until 10th January 2025, and after the three months are up you can still get both Audible and Amazon Music for £10.99 a month.
Here's what you need to know.
Get three months' free Amazon Music Unlimited
Can I listen to Audible on Amazon Music?
Yes. On 19th November Audible officially became a perk of Amazon Music Unlimited.
At the time Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch and Games for Amazon, said: "The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, two pioneers in audio streaming, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers."
That means for the normal cost of £10.99 a month subscribers can now access over 800,000 audiobooks in the UK alongside 100 million songs and podcasts. You can also get one free audiobook each month.
Audible is still available as its own subscription, which currently costs 99p a month for three months and £7.99 after.
How long does this Amazon Music offer last?
This offer will last until 10th January 2025.
After the three months are up, your subscription will automatically renew for £10.99 a month.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get three months' free Amazon Music Unlimited
Simply head over to Amazon Music and select 'sign in'. You can then set up your own subscription and claim your free three months.
Get three months' free Amazon Music Unlimited
You can also take a look at the best TNT Sports offers for this month, plus the best budget projectors and the last Christmas order dates.