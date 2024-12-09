Better yet, Amazon is currently offering three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

So that's three free months of the latest hit novels like Miranda Hart's I Haven't Been Entirely Honest with You, David Mitchell's Unruly, plus millions of songs from your favourite artists.

This offer will run until 10th January 2025, and after the three months are up you can still get both Audible and Amazon Music for £10.99 a month.

Here's what you need to know.

Get three months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

Can I listen to Audible on Amazon Music?

Audible Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Yes. On 19th November Audible officially became a perk of Amazon Music Unlimited.

At the time Steve Boom, VP of Audio, Twitch and Games for Amazon, said: "The combination of Amazon Music and Audible, two pioneers in audio streaming, brings an unmatched selection of audio entertainment to customers."

That means for the normal cost of £10.99 a month subscribers can now access over 800,000 audiobooks in the UK alongside 100 million songs and podcasts. You can also get one free audiobook each month.

Audible is still available as its own subscription, which currently costs 99p a month for three months and £7.99 after.

How long does this Amazon Music offer last?

This offer will last until 10th January 2025.

After the three months are up, your subscription will automatically renew for £10.99 a month.

How to get three months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

Simply head over to Amazon Music and select 'sign in'. You can then set up your own subscription and claim your free three months.

Get three months' free Amazon Music Unlimited

