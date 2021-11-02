Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: which should you buy?

This year, Apple and Google both released hotly-anticipated “Pro” smartphones – the iPhone 13 Pro and the Pixel 6 Pro. But how do they compare?

They are two ultra-premium flagships with great camera setups, sleek designs and crisp, high-resolution displays – but your preference may ultimately come down to which of the two operating system ecosystems you prefer: iOS or Android.

That’s understandable, as devices are more interconnected than ever. As we noted in our Apple Watch 7 review, that wearable simply won’t work without an iPhone. Or, you may already have an Android phone and want to stick with what you know.

If you are in the undecided camp, however, this guide will help you make a decision by putting the devices head-to-head to get a clearer picture of how they compare based on the specs, including screen, battery, camera, storage and more.

For an in-depth look at each handset, be sure to read our Google Pixel 6 Pro review and Apple iPhone 13 Pro review. If you are shopping for deals on either smartphone, don’t forget that Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 are just weeks away.

Jump to:

Key differences at a glance

It may sound obvious, but you can instantly tell the two phones apart based on the design. The iPhone 13 looks, well, like an iPhone. While the appearance has been refined and subtly altered over the years, it’s still clearly recognisable as such.

The Pixel 6 series got a significant aesthetic overhaul this year, with a curved-edge display and a camera module strip that runs along the full width of the back.

Aside from looks, the iPhone 13 Pro runs Apple’s iOS operating software – the latest being iOS 15. The Google Pixel 6 Pro runs on Android, the latest being Android 12. The iPhone 13 is a 6.1-inch display, while the Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display.

The iPhone 13 Pro has Face ID capabilities so that you can open the handset with facial recognition, but the Pixel 6 Pro only has an under-screen fingerprint sensor.

While both phones support Qi wireless charging, only the iPhone 13 has support for Apple’s own MagSafe series of chargers and accessories. For charging with a cable, Apple restricts its Pro smartphone to the Lightning Cable. Google uses USB-C.

But one of the key differences is the pricing. Make no mistake – both are expensive flagships, but the iPhone 13 Pro costs a little bit more. With 128GB storage, the 13 Pro starts at £949, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro’s 128GB variant starts from £849.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro: in detail

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: display

iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED, 2532×1170 resolution at 460 PPI. Adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz and HDR support.

Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD+ display, OLED 1440 x 3120 resolution at 512 PPI. It also has refresh rates of up to 120Hz and support for HDR.

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: storage

iPhone 13 Pro comes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB.

Google Pixel 6 comes with 128GB or 256GB.

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: design

The iPhone 13 Pro retains a similar design to the previous model, housed in an aluminium frame that is rectangular with slightly curved corners. The new model’s notch is approximately 20% smaller than the previous models.

The Pixel 6 Pro looks very different to the previous models. The camera strip protrudes in a strip that runs along the width of the back, rather than just in a corner, and the matte finish sides have been ditched in favour of a glass panel that runs directly into the screen’s curved sides – keeping bezels small.

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: battery

Apple says the iPhone 13 Pro has all-day battery life. As we detailed in our review, the iPhone 13 Pro’s battery life averaged out at around 32 hours when used for a mixture of streaming, messaging, calls and gaming. The iPhone 13 Pro supports MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, Qi up to 7.5W.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a 5003mAh (typical) battery capacity that lasts between 24 and 48 hours, depending on power-saving modes and app usage. During our test, when the handset was at 96%, it was described as having “about one day and 16 hours” remaining. Supports up to 12W Qi wireless charging.

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: dimensions

iPhone 13 Pro: 5.78 height x 2.82 width x 0.30 depth (inches) – 203g

Pixel 6 Pro: 6.5 height x 3.0 width x 0.4 depth (inches) – 210g

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: camera

The iPhone 13 Pro has a triple camera setup, consisting of a telephoto lens (ƒ/2.8), wide lens (ƒ/1.5) and an ultra-wide lens (ƒ/1.8) – all 12 MP. The front camera is 12MP. It features 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a triple camera setup: 50 MP wide camera (ƒ/1.85), a 12 MP ultrawide camera (ƒ/2.2), 48 MP telephoto camera (ƒ/3.5). The front-facing selfie camera is 11.1 MP. It records 4K video at 30 FPS and 60 FPS.

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: connectivity

iPhone 13 Pro: 5G (sub‑6 GHz) – Wi‑Fi 6 – Bluetooth 5.0, Lightning Cable

Pixel 6 Pro: 5G (sub-6 GHz) – Wi-Fi 6 – Bluetooth 5.2 – USB-C cable

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: colours

iPhone 13 Pro: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue

Pixel 6 Pro: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: pricing

iPhone 13 Pro: Pricing is based on the storage: £949.00 (128GB), £1,049.00 (256GB), £1,249.00 (512GB) and £1,449.00 (1TB).

Google Pixel 6 Pro has two options: £849 (128GB) and £949 (256GB).

iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro: which should you buy?

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the Google Pixel 6 Pro are high-end smartphones that are unlikely to disappoint buyers. The flagship specs match the premium price points, but it ultimately boils down to which OS you prefer, or are already used to.

Anyone with a MacBook on their desk and an Apple Watch on their wrist should go for the latest iPhone 13 Pro as it will perfectly complement their existing devices. For anyone who wants to escape Apple’s walled garden or wants to try out an Android alternative instead, the Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best options available right now.

