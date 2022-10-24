When it comes to changes and updates, it's a mixed bag. The new iPad Pro (4th gen) doesn't have a new design, a glass back or wireless charging. However, it does pack the powerful M2 chip, making for a silky smooth user experience.

Apple has unveiled the 10th generation of iPad, plus an all-new iPad Pro. Our guide tells you all the key information you need to know, plus how and where to get Apple's latest tablets.

Pre-order the iPad (10th gen) from £499 on Amazon

Pre-order the iPad (10th gen) from £499 on Apple

Pre-order the iPad Pro (4th gen) from £899 on Amazon

Pre-order the iPad Pro (4th gen) from £899 on Apple

Meanwhile, the iPad (10th gen) is available in four colours and packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display — similar to the one on the 2022 iPad Air. They're not quite the same though: the standard iPad isn't fully laminated and doesn't have an anti-reflective coating.

Apple has added a 12MP ultra-wide camera that — finally — is orientated for use in landscape. It makes much more sense for video calls and similar uses and ultimately feels like a good addition. Weirdly though, this handy new camera set up is only appearing on the new 10th gen iPad, not the 4th gen iPad Pro. This seems like a strange decision.

When it comes to design, the new iPad (10th gen) takes a real step forward and looks sleek and modern. Meanwhile, the Pro looks identical to its predecessor - though not bad at all. The standard iPad line certainly needed more modernising and that's what it's got.

The new 10th gen gets the A14 Bionic processor, touch ID and a USBC connection. It's well equipped and sure to impress users. However, it does carry a few oddities, as noted. Another of those is the fact that the iPad 10 is only compatible with the first generation Apple pencil, not the newer accessory.

Read on for our guide to picking up one of Apple's new iPads.

How much is the new iPad?

Here's the kicker. The previous generation of iPad cost UK buyers just £319, whereas the 10th gen device costs £499.

That's a pretty big jump, but is it justified?

Notably, prices of key accessories have gone up, too. The Magic Keyboard isn't compatible with the new iPads, meaning you'll have to pick up Apple's new — and much more expensive — Magic Keyboard Folio. Cases and covers have gone up too and it seems Apple is increasing prices across the board.

The iPad Pro (4th gen) is more expensive than its predecessor too, costing £899. The previous model was £749.

The iPad (10th gen) and iPad Pro (4th gen) are available to pre-order now. They'll be on general sale this Wednesday (26th October).

This short pre-order window is typical for Apple products and offers you a chance to be among the first to bag a 10th generation iPad.

How to pre-order the new iPad

The newest iPads are available to pre-order right now from Apple and Amazon. Check out the links below for the latest on pricing and availability.

