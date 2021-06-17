How to get the Disney/Pixar face filter as seen on TikTok – step-by-step guide

Everyone is talking about (and posting) Disney/Pixar Snapchat filtered photos right now. So if you’re wondering how you can transform your face then you’ve come to the right place – we have a simple guide breaking down each step.

You’ll probably remember when everyone was Disney-fying their dogs with a Snapchat filter, well now it’s the humans’ turn.

There are a few options on Snapchat to achieve this (as well as on the app Voila AI Artist which we explain in our guide), so we’ve broken those down and explained how to use them. Here we go!

What Snapchat cartoon lens can I use?

Cartoon Face was released in August 2020, followed by Cartoon, a more advanced option that tracks your whole face like you’re a Pixar cartoon.

Cartoon 3D style is the latest release – this has an amazing tracking ability, so you can see how you’d move and what you’d look like if you were a Pixar character, whichever gender.

How to use Snapchat Cartoon Face Lens

Follow these steps to get Cartoon Face Lens:

Open Snapchat Head to the camera option Click on the face icon (right of the camera button) Choose Explore Search – Cartoon Snapchat will show you Lenses, but look for Cartoon Face Hold the camera down Save to camera roll to share elsewhere.

How to use Snapchat Cartoon Lens

To get a video, use Snapchat Cartoon Lens:

Open up Snapchat Head to the camera option Click on the face icon Choose Explore Search – Cartoon Snapchat will bring up the lenses, choose Cartoon Hold down the camera to film Save and share!

How to use Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style Lens

And finally, the one we’re all using right now, Cartoon 3D Style Lens:

Open Snapchat Head to the camera option Click on the face icon Choose Explore Search – Cartoon 3D style Snapchat will bring up the lenses, choose Cartoon 3D style Hold down the camera to film Save and share!

Voila, it’s as simple as that!

