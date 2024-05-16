What is Honest Mobile? One of the UK’s newest mobile operators

Introducing Honest Mobile . If you haven’t heard of the mobile network company before, allow us to tell you everything you need to know, including what network Honest Mobile uses, the various SIM-only plans up for grabs, and what benefits you can reap as part of the Honest Mobile community.

Paying for a SIM-only contract that doesn’t reward its customers? Looking to switch to a mobile network which offers fantastic download speeds, discounted monthly bills, and is kind to the planet? Then the RadioTimes.com Technology team have the perfect network for you.

Honest Mobile is available for both businesses and consumers, and every Honest Mobile SIM-only plan includes bills that drop, customer support in seconds (35, on average, to be precise), and sustainability efforts which include double offsetting all phone emissions.

The company, which was established in 2018, is also launching its game-changing Smart SIM very soon, which will offer users network coverage with access to any of the big four networks, and cheaper roaming for essential apps worldwide. But more on this in a moment.

Here’s everything you need to know about Honest Mobile.

Shop SIM-only contracts at Honest Mobile

Jump to:

Who is Honest Mobile?

Honest Mobile

So we know that Honest Mobile offers eco-friendly initiatives and flexible SIM-only plans, but how did the mobile network come into fruition?

Honest Mobile was founded by Andy Aitken and Josh Mihill out of frustration with big mobile networks and old-school contacts. Honest Mobile endeavours to build a mobile experience which is innovative, transparent, and caring to its customers, and the mobile network does this through reliable customer service, sustainability initiatives, transparency surrounding which SIM-only plan is right for you, and fantastic network coverage.

Honest Mobile is proud to offer the UK’s first B-Corp mobile network — what is this? Well, Certified B Corporations are leaders in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy, and these corporations are held responsible for its environmental efforts. Plus, Honest Mobile is a carbon-negative company and member of 1% for the Planet, too.

If this wasn’t enough, the mobile network is also rated 4.7 on Trustpilot, making Honest Mobile one of the UK’s top-rated mobile networks.

Shop SIM-only contracts at Honest Mobile

What network does Honest Mobile use?

Honest Mobile uses Three’s mobile network. Why? Three’s Mobile network covers 99.8% of UK homes, so even if you live in a rural area, you should be able to access Three’s network while out and about, and at home, too.

Plus, Three offers the UK’s fastest 5G network, five days of free EU roaming, and an average download speed of 226.5 mbps. To compare that to other networks, according to Honest Mobile’s website, EE offers a download speed of 94.8 mbps, Vodafone comes in at 141.7 mbps, and O2 is 70.4 mbps.

Shop SIM-only contracts at Honest Mobile

Honest Mobile pricing: what SIM-only plans does it offer?

Below, the Technology team have broken down each Honest Mobile SIM-only plan. You can choose between 30 day or 12 month SIM-only plans.

Honest Mobile SIM-only contracts come as eSIMs or physical SIMs, and here’s how to set-up both of them.

eSIM. Firstly, order your eSIM and it will appear in your inbox. Then, scan the QR code emailed to you and activate the eSIM in the Honest app. Here, you’ll be able to choose a new number or pick when to transfer your existing one.

Physical SIM. Once you’ve ordered your SIM, Honest Mobile will send you a 100% recycled plastic SIM. Then, enter the last four digits of the number on the back of the SIM into the Honest app to register the SIM. Like the eSIM, you’ll have the option to keep your number or get a new one. Next, insert your SIM when your old SIM stops working on your chosen day.

As we mentioned earlier, Honest Mobile will soon be launching Smart SIM: a SIM which supports essential apps with any of the big four UK networks (Three, Vodafone, O2, and EE) and essential apps regardless of where you are in the world.

Shop SIM-only contracts at Honest Mobile

What benefits or extras does Honest Mobile offer?

Honest Mobile

As well as being affordable and flexible, Honest Mobile offers additional benefits to its customers, too.

Above, we mentioned that Honest Mobile’s SIM-only plans reduce in price with its ‘loyalty discount’; Honest Mobile reduces customers’ bills each month you stay with the network up to 30% off. Whereas some companies only offer perks to incentivise new customers, Honest Mobile rewards loyal customers, too.

The mobile network also boasts an average 35 second response time from its customer service.

We’ve already mentioned Honest Mobile’s sustainability efforts, but just to reiterate: Honest Mobile reduces your carbon footprint by automatically turning every kilo of CO2 your phone emits into carbon negative. The Honest Mobile app also lets you keep up to date with the positive impact you’re making on the environment, too.

Honest Mobile notifies you to help you stay on track on how much data you’re using, and whether it would be beneficial to switch plans. For example, ‘you used more data than usual this month’ or ‘you only used 6.4GB of data last month, you can save by switching to the 10GB plan’. This means you’re never paying more than necessary.

Advertisement MPU article

Shop SIM-only contracts at Honest Mobile