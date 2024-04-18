Each LEGO build spans a wide range of pieces — the RadioTimes.com team have included models with anywhere from 420 to a whopping 2,651 pieces — which are sure to test varying skill sets. Plus, each LEGO model comes with an age rating, so if you’re purchasing for children, you can rest assured the LEGO build won’t be out of their capability.

If the RadioTimes.com Technology team know gamers as well as we do, some of these gifts will almost certainly feature in their designated gaming space, too (we're thinking of the sleek Atari® 2600 LEGO set).

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at some gifts which will thrill gamers of all ages.

Best gifts that all gamers need in 2024

The Devourer Showdown

The Devourer Showdown. LEGO

Is your child part of the Minecraft community? Whether it’s Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons or Minecraft Legends that your little one plays, The Devourer Showdown is a fantastic gift idea for kids with a passion for Minecraft gaming. The 420-piece LEGO model is great for budding gamers aged eight and over.

The Devourer is one of the most iconic antagonists in the Minecraft Legends universe as the piglin (that’s a mob, to you and me) leader of the Horde of the Spore — will The Ranger Hero be able to save the day? Riding in on Big Beak and commanding his allies, a Skeleton and Cobblestone Golem, The Ranger Hero takes on The Devourer’s vomit missiles and mucus elements.

Buy The Devourer Showdown for £39.99 at LEGO

Minecraft Pig Money Bank

Minecraft Pig Money Bank. Paladone Store via Amazon

When you have loose change, what do you tend to spend it on? The Technology team will either treat ourselves to a meal deal at lunchtime, a magazine for long journeys, or a chocolate bar for the commute home - rarely do we save up the pennies and pounds to spend it on something worthwhile. This Minecraft Pig Money Bank ensures that you can keep your change in a safe place, then spend it on something useful, such as the The Devourer Showdown LEGO set.

Buy Minecraft Pig Money Bank for £16.99 at Amazon

Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot

Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot. LEGO

For children who love Sonic action and imaginative play, this Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot LEGO set is a no-brainer. Perfect for LEGO builders aged eight and over, the 615-piece set comes with six characters and accessories, as well as everything needed for a fantastic build.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to defeat the Death Egg Robot! Kids can create endless rescue stories for Sonic the Hedgehog in his quest to outsmart his nemesis, Dr. Eggman, such as using the speed sphere to help Sonic navigate obstacles and the launcher to gain a direct hit on the Death Egg Robot and free the animals from the capsule. Plus, there’s the research station to aid Sonic in gathering intel ready for his next mission.

Buy Sonic vs. Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot for £57.99 at LEGO

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Top Trumps Specials

Official Sonic the Hedgehog Top Trumps Special. SEGA Shop UK

The Blue Blur has stormed Top Trumps HQ and created a brand new edition of Top Trumps Specials with himself — Sonic the Hedgehog — as the theme.

Top Trumps are a fantastic gift to be used during family game nights, long car journeys, and when you and your friend group get together. This officially licensed SEGA product features Sonic's greatest adventures, 30 of his allies (and even his enemies), and historical tales. With Sonic the Hedgehog being created in 1989, there is plenty of lore to pack into these cards — do you have what it takes to win?

Buy Official Sonic the Hedgehog Top Trumps Specials for £9.99 at SEGA Shop

Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set

Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set. LEGO

There’s a rumble in the jungle: join the DK crew at Donkey Kong's Tree House for conga-drum-playing, banana-gifting fun. Your children will have a great time stomping, swinging and smashing their way through Donkey Kong's Tree House. The LEGO set comes with a detailed treehouse, two buildable figures (Cranky Kong and Donkey Kong), a palm tree, and even a secret compartment…

This 555-piece LEGO model is an Expansion Set — but what does that mean? Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set can be played and built on its own, or you can buy it with a Starter Course. Starter courses include LEGO Mario (71360), LEGO Luigi (71387) or LEGO Peach (71403), which will enhance interactive play.

Buy Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set for £57.99 at LEGO

Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition

Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition. Monopoly via Amazon

Video gaming often transcends into board gaming (and vice versa), and luckily a lot of the gaming universes exist in multimedia, too. Take a look at Dungeons & Dragons: it's a table-top game, a LEGO set, PC game, blockbuster film and more. The Mario universe is another game which exists in multiple forms, and one of those is in the world of Monopoly!

The Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition board features the iconic Super Mario artwork, characters and themes. Whereas in the traditional Monopoly board you'd see houses and hotels, the Super Mario Celebration Edition board includes Toad houses and Princess Peach's castle, and utilities are reimagined for characters Bowser Jr. and Magikoopa.

Buy Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition for £34.99 £25.99 (save £9 or 26%) at Amazon

Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House

Nook's Cranny and Rosie's House. LEGO

If your youngster is immersed in the Animal Crossing world on their Nintendo Switch, there’s a way to keep the exploration alive while they’re on a screen break: the Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House LEGO set!

Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House is perfect for children over the age of seven, and it includes features everyone knows and loves from the video game. Builders will be able to exchange Bells for tools in Nook’s Cranny, stock up in the shop, unlock hidden surprises in the tree (just like in the Animal Crossing game), and hang out with Rosie in her cosy home. The LEGO set also comes with Tom Nook and Rosie minifigures.

While the 535-piece LEGO build is a great standalone set, you can also purchase other LEGO Animal Crossing models, such as Isabelle's House Visit and Julian's Birthday Party.

Buy Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House for £64.99 at LEGO

PAC-MAN Arcade

PAC-MAN Arcade. LEGO

Here’s a fun anecdote for you: during the creation of the PAC-MAN Arcade LEGO set, it was discovered that PAC-MAN’s yellow colour was inspired by the yellow of LEGO bricks — sounds like fate to us!

PAC-MAN was created back in 1979, and its lead designer, Toru Iwatani, wanted to invent a game which appealed to everyone all over the world, and we can certainly say it’s achieved that goal. In the arcade game, the gamer navigates the maze and munches away at the Power Pellets, PAC-DOTs, fruit and more, before the four coloured ghosts catch up to you. The PAC-MAN Arcade LEGO model recreates all of the fun of an arcade game in an 18-and-over, 2,651-piece build.

While the LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade set is a non-functional gaming system, you can simulate the chase with a mechanical maze, and there are plenty of features which resemble the original 1980s arcade game cabinet, such as a light brick for the coin slot.

Buy PAC-MAN Arcade for £229.99 at LEGO

PAC-MAN Ghost Light

PAC-MAN Ghost Light. Paladone Store via Amazon

This PAC-MAN Ghost Light will be a great addition to anyone's gaming room. The innovative PAC-MAN light can shine nine different colours (including purple, red, blue, green, yellow, blue and orange), and when you select 'party mode', the light will flash all nine colours to the beat of the music — pretty cool, right?

Buy PAC-MAN Ghost Light for £26.99 at Amazon

Atari 2600

Atari® 2600. LEGO

The ultimate build, play and display model: the Atari® 2600. This 18-and-over, 2,532-piece LEGO set replicates the 2600 — just one of the gaming systems that Atari created.

It includes features such as a front panel, which mimics the console with functioning switches, a brick-built Atari joystick, which feels and moves like the original, and 3D vignettes for three classic Atari games: Asteroids, Adventure and Centipede. Plus, you can actually plug in and play the Atari 2600 LEGO build.

The Atari 2600 LEGO will earn you 1,680 LEGO Insiders Points — but what exactly are those? LEGO Insiders will be rewarded with points when they purchase something, such as the Atari 2600, and those points can be redeemed against discounts and experiences like LEGOLAND tickets. LEGO Insiders members will also get early access to sets, special gifts with purchases, and members-only LEGO gear.

Buy Atari 2600 for £209.99 at LEGO