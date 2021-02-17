Apple TV+ complete list of shows, series and movies

In the battle to be the best streaming service, Apple TV+ has gone with the mantra of quality over quantity and rather than filling the app up with shows and movies from years gone by, they have decided to stick to making original content – and that was a wise decision that continues to pay off.

The list of content has grown now and for £4.99 a month, you can get access to everything on offer so that you can see why everyone is, quite rightly, praising the recently renewed Ted Lasso!

You can get an Apple TV+ 7-day free trial if you want to give a particular show a try but with so much to offer, the streamer has definitely grown to the point that it’s worth keep your subscription going.

Here is everything currently available to watch on Apple TV+ and we will keep this updated as new shows and films are added.

Apple TV+ shows

Apple TV+ has delivered a ton of quality shows already and they are showing no signs of slowing down. Several of the below, including The Morning Show, For All Mankind and Ted Lasso, have been renewed for additional seasons, while the list of shows that are on the way continues to grow.

Ones to keep an eye out for include Band of Brothers and The Pacific’s follow up, Masters of the Air, thriller Echo-3 and horror mini-series, Lisey’s Story.

Amazing Stories

Becoming You

Central Park

Dear…

Defending Jacob

Dickinson

Doug Unplugs Adventure

Earth At Night In Color

For All Mankind

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

Ghostwriter

Greatness Code

Helpsters

Helpsters Help You

Home

Home Before Dark

Little America

Little Voice

Long Way Up

Losing Alice

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet

Oprah’s Book Club

Oprah Talks COVID-19

See

Servant

Snoopy in Space Adventure

Stillwater Comedy

Ted Lasso

Tehran

The Morning Show

The Oprah Conversation

The Snoopy Show

Tiny World Nature

Truth Be Told

Trying

Visible: Out on Television

Apple TV+ movies

Apple TV+ may only have a few original movies under its belt at the moment, but there are more on the way. Next month sees the release of Cherry that stars Tom Holland as a troubled army vet who is addicted to drugs while other films due this year include Luck and Settlement. But here is what is already out:

Greyhound

Hala

On the Rocks

Palmer

The Banker

Wolfwalkers

Best shows and movies on Apple TV+

As you can see, there is a ton to sift through on Apple TV+ so to help you out, we’ve singled out a few shows that are worth your time.

Ted Lasso – A brilliant feel-good show about a naive American football coach who is hired to run a Premier League team in the hope he will fail.

– A brilliant feel-good show about a naive American football coach who is hired to run a Premier League team in the hope he will fail. For All Mankind – An alternate past show depicts what could have happened if Russia had beaten the USA to the moon.

– An alternate past show depicts what could have happened if Russia had beaten the USA to the moon. Defending Jacob – Chris Evans leads the cast in this murder mystery that will keep you guessing even after it’s finished.

– Chris Evans leads the cast in this murder mystery that will keep you guessing even after it’s finished. The Morning Show – The inner workings of a morning TV show with an all-star cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reece Witherspoon.

On the movie front, the upcoming Cherry is one to keep an eye on while the Tom Hanks-led Greyhound is an epic and exciting war movie that features Hanks in one tense and explosive situation after another.

For more tech news check out our Technology section. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.