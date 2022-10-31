Fortunately, you don't have to worry; Samsung has got you covered. With incredible deals on right now, why wait for Black Friday when you can make a bigger saving without the hassle?

There’s no doubt about it — Black Friday can be stressful. Constantly checking for the best deals, buying before things go out of stock and then hearing that one of your friends managed to make a bigger saving than you is not fun.

Samsung has some of its top products on offer right now, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra which we gave 4.5 stars in our RadioTimes.com review. We really like the premium feel of the product as well as the versatility offered by the S Pen Stylus which allows you to turn the phone into a phablet. Read our full Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review.

So, here are the biggest Samsung offers right now.

Best Samsung Too Good To Wait deals to buy right now

Save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy smartphones*

Use the code GALAXY20 to save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. This deal is a great way of getting your hands on the latest tech, including the Galaxy S22 series, which comes in a variety of colours and features a pro-grade camera to make sure your snaps are of the highest possible quality.

Samsung has deals on most of the Galaxy smartphones, but if you’re not sure which one to pick, take a look at our list of Samsung Galaxy phones complete with prices. Act now to make the most of this deal, since it ends on Monday 7th November, by using the code GALAXY20.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Smartphones at 20 per cent off at Samsung

Claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4**

Been looking to get your hands on one of the exciting new styles of smartphone? Well now might be your chance. When purchasing of a Galaxy Z Fold4 or Z Flip4, you can claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE until the end of November.

These phones are both unique in their own way, and we gave them both four stars in our reviews. The Z Fold4 allows you to have multiple apps open and easily navigate between them. We also really enjoyed the versatility of the Z Fold4 and the way it bridged the gap between a phone and tablet. If you want to know more, read our full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip4, it has all the nostalgia of a '90s flip phone but with 2022 tech. The compact design means it fits in any pocket and we enjoyed that you can fold the phone and easily take a photo from multiple angles. Read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 for more details on what we thought.

And with a purchase of either of these phones, you now claim a Galaxy Tab S6 LTE for free, which would normally set you back £299. The light and compact tablet is perfect for taking on the go when you’re out and about, and it has a number of intuitive features like Dark Mode, a light-dimming setting which reduces eye strain while also saving battery life.

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE at Samsung

Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and claim a free Galaxy Tab S6 LTE at Samsung

Save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro*

If you’ve had your eye on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 or Watch5 Pro, now is your moment. At 20 per cent off the entire range, this is an amazing deal, and you could be saving up to £95 on the Watch5 which comes in an LTE version, or the Watch5 Pro. Wearing a Galaxy Watch5 is a great way to stay on top of your fitness goals and be proactive about your health through the available data and fitness tracking.

Act now to make the most of this incredible deal, which ends on Monday 7th November, by using the code GALAXY20.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch5 or Watch5 Pro for 20 per cent off with the code GALAXY20 at Samsung

Save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy Buds*

With a choice between the Galaxy Buds2, Buds2 Pro and Live models, these wireless headphones mean you can make calls or listen to music in high quality wherever you are.

Whether you want to take advantage of the sale and treat yourself to the more smooth and premium feel of the Buds2 Pro, the Buds2 which let you tune into or out of the world around you, or the innovative new design of the Buds Live, you could save up to £43 when using the code GALAXY20 before Monday 7th November.

Buy Samsung Galaxy buds for 20 per cent off with the code GALAXY20 at Samsung

Save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy laptops*

We all spend a lot of time on our laptops, whether it’s working, streaming or gaming. If you need to replace your laptop, why wait for Black Friday when Samsung has 20 per cent off nearly all of their laptops right now?

The deal includes the new Galaxy Chromebook2 which features an LED touchscreen display and military grade durability, and the Galaxy Book2 360 which is ultra-thin and is optimised to connect with your Galaxy mobile so you can use your mobile apps on your desktop.

Want to make the most of this offer? Use the code GALAXY20 between now and Monday 7th November to get 20 per cent off.

Buy Samsung Galaxy laptops for 20 per cent off with the code GALAXY20 at Samsung

Save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy tablets*

Samsung is also offering 20 per cent off of all its tablets. Use this amazing discount across a range of tablets — from lightweight versions to large screens. The Galaxy Tab S8 is the latest offering and boasts the largest screen of all Galaxy Tab S models. It also, like all Galaxy Tabs, features the S Pen, but with the S8 it automatically snaps back into place to charge — handy indeed.

Act now and use the code GALAXY20 to save 20 per cent on Samsung Galaxy tablets between now and Monday 7th November.

Buy Samsung Galaxy tablets for 20 per cent off with the code GALAXY20 at Samsung

*Purchase from Samsung.com by 07.11.22. Offer excludes Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Book2 360 (NP730QED-KB1UK), Galaxy Book2 Pro (NP950XED-KB2UK) and Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (NP950QED-KB2UK). Apply code at checkout to redeem.

**Purchase between 1/11/2022 and 30/11/2022. Claim by visiting: https://samsungpromotions.claims/tabS6lite within 60 days of purchase. UK/ROI. 18+ only. For full T&C’s, See https://samsungpromotions.claims/tabS6lite ‘ to the page footer under the T&Cs for the 20% off offer?