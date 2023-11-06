This Black Friday, then, it's time to soup up your home office set-up with a brand-new printer. Luckily for you, the tech team at RadioTimes.com are experts at this sort of thing. In the past we've covered the best budget printers you can buy, as well as where to buy printer ink and cartridges, and even the best printer paper.

That means we're now primed and ready to move onto printer deals, and we've searched high and low to bring you the very best. We've pulled the latest discounts from retailers such as Currys, Very and Argos and found deals from trusted brands like Canon, HP and Brother.

We also know that the main problem is with printers is, although they vary in price, they all look very similar and we're expected to know what's different between a '3650s' and a '9091e'. So, we've taken the time to explain what each model can do and why it might be worth your money.

And that's it! It's time to go look at these ink-redible deals.

Best printer Black Friday deals at a glance:

Best printer Black Friday deals

Canon PIXMA MG3650S Wireless Inkjet Printer | £44.99 £29.99 (save £15 or 33%)

Argos

What’s the deal: This Canon Pixma printer is cheap and easy to use, and it's now on sale for just under £30.

Why we chose it: The USP of this printer is that it's compact and affordable. Compatible with PC and Mac, this device can print, scan and copy in colour and black and white for anything from sixe 4x6-inches to A4. It uses two ink cartridges and is highly straightforward to set up and use.

Buy Canon PIXMA MG3650S Wireless Inkjet Printer for £44.99 £29.99 (save £15 or 33%) at Argos

Canon PIXMA TS5351i All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer | £89.99 £44.99 (save £45 or 50%)

Currys

What’s the deal: This later model of the Canon Pixma is now on sale for half price at Currys. The RRP has been taken down from £90 to just under £45.

Why we chose it: This Canon Pixma is more advanced than the previous, as it contains up to four ink cartridges and can print at a rate of 13 pages per minute. It also comes with a full range of fine ink cartridges included. Other than that it's very similar with print, scan and copy functions and wireless capabilities.

Buy Canon PIXMA TS5351i All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer for £89.99 £44.99 (save £45 or 50%) at Currys

HP DeskJet 2710e All in One Colour Printer | £54.99 £29.99 (save £25 or 45%)

Very

What’s the deal: This HP Deskjet is another perfect choice if you want something simple and affordable. At Very, it's been reduced by 45%, taking it down to just under £30.

Why we chose it: Across the Black Friday month, you'll be hard pressed to find a lower price on printers than £30. That's not to say there aren't better models out there, but if you're looking for a quick and easy buy, this is certainly one to consider.

The printer operates through either Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or the HP+ app, and can take up to 60 sheets at once.

Buy HP DeskJet 2710e All in One Colour Printer for £54.99 £29.99 (save £25 or 45%) at Very

HP Envy 6020e All in One Colour Printer | £99.99 £47.99 (save £52 or 52%)

Very

What’s the deal: The HP Envy has been slashed from £100 to just under £50, saving you a whopping 52% on this high-tech smart printer.

Why we chose it: This HP printer is smarter and more capable than the Deskjet series. The wireless connection is 'self-healing,' which means it automatically detects and resolves connectivity issues to help reduce interruptions.

It also has double-sided printing, borderless printing, and can print up to 10 pages per minute. Plus, when you download HP+, you can get six months of instant ink delivered to your door, which means you don't have to keep going shopping for cartridges.

Buy HP Envy 6020e All in One Colour Printer for £99.99 £47.99 (save £52 or 52%) at Very

HP OfficeJet Pro 9019e All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer with Fax & Instant Ink | £259.99 £129.99 (save £130 or 50%)

Currys

What’s the deal: Save £130 on this HP OfficeJet, which has been reduced to half price.

Why we chose it: The HP OfficeJet series is ideal for those who need to print, scan and copy regularly at home. They come with self-healing Wi-Fi, automatic two-sided printing, and have a 250 sheet capacity. Plus, you can get a whole 12 months of Instant Ink, and can even set up your printer to respond to Alexa or Google assistant voice commands.

Buy HP OfficeJet Pro 9019e All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer with Fax & Instant Ink for £259.99 £129.99 (save £130 or 50%) at Currys

HP OfficeJet Pro 9014e Inkjet Printer & 9 Months Instant Ink | £239.99 £199.99 (save £40 or 16%)

Argos

What’s the deal: This OfficeJet printer is now on sale for just under £200, after being reduced from £239.99.

Why we chose it: Another OfficeJet with even more capabilities. This beast can print at a rate of 22 pages per minute and can produce up to 1200 x 1200dpi print resolution, or 4800 x 1200dpi colour print resolution. Plus, it can fax, copy and scan with just one button.

Buy HP OfficeJet Pro 9014e Inkjet Printer & 9 Months Instant Ink for £239.99 £199.99 (save £40 or 16%) at Argos

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820DWF All-In-One Wireless Printer | £129.99 £99 (save £30 or 13%)

John Lewis

What’s the deal: The Epson WorkForce is now available for £99 at John Lewis, down from £129.99. However, you will have to claim the £30 retrospectively by heading over to the Epson Cashback page.

Why we chose it: This is a high-quality A4 multifunction printer with double-sided print and single-sided scan, as well as copy and fax functions. It can also print on Glossy, Matt, Photo, recycled and plain paper and can hold up to 250 sheets.

Buy Epson WorkForce Pro WF-3820DWF All-In-One Wireless Printer for £129.99 £99 (save £30 or 13%) at John Lewis

Brother MFC-J5340DW Wireless all-in-one A4 Printer with A3 capabilities | £229.99 £158.99 (save £71 or 30%)

Very

What’s the deal: You can save £71 on this Brother wireless printer at Very. The cost has now been dropped to £159, down from £230.

Why we chose it: Brother printers are often the type you'll see in real offices, which means they're sturdy, reliable, and built to last. This all-in-one model can print up to size A3 and has super print speeds of 28 pages per minute. It's also wireless, has a full colour range and spits out high quality images.

Buy Brother MFC-J5340DW Wireless all-in-one A4 Printer with A3 capabilities for £229.99 £158.99 (save £71 or 30%) at Very

Brother MFC-L3750CDW Colour Wireless LED 4-in-1 Printer | £369.99 £298.99 (save £71 or 19%)

Very

What’s the deal: This Brother printer is now just under £300, after being reduced from £370. That's a 19% saving on a high-tech laser printer with dozens of functions.

Why we chose it: If you want your home office to run like clockwork, this printer is the one for you. It gives you everything an industrial office printer does, only smaller and cheaper. As a laser printer, it's designed to produce fast results at high volumes and is especially good at producing large quantities of text.

Buy Brother MFC-L3750CDW Colour Wireless LED 4-in-1 Printer for £369.99 £298.99 (save £71 or 19%) at Very

