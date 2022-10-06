Pixel Watch UK release date, price and how to pre-order

It's got a distinctive, rounded look that fits with the Pixel range's design language. It comes with distinct "jewellery-inspired finishes" in black, silver and gold, and offers an amazing range of features that we can't wait to try out.

"Bringing the best of Google and Fitbit together." That's what Google promised with the all-new Pixel Watch. It's a device we've expected for a while but now, following a big unveiling in New York, it's finally here.

There are thousands of different combinations of faces, straps, colours and set-ups — so it's easy to make the Pixel Watch feel uniquely yours. Also, the interchangeable watch straps use a camera-lens-style attachment, rather than attaching to outer lugs, as other smartwatches do.

The watch itself is pretty environmentally friendly, too. It's made with 80 per cent recycled steel and several straps are available which are made from 100 per cent recycled materials.

So the physical device has plenty going for it, at least at first glance. But what of the features?

"Pixel Watch is designed to help you get out there and do things," Google says. As a result, the watch is quite fitness-, activity- and wellness-focused.

Pixel Watch tracks 'active zone minutes' to see how much time you spend at your target heart rate during a work out. It also has a wide range of features to help you monitor not only your sleep, but how well you rest between activities and exercises.

Also, the watch is soon getting fall detection, which Google clearly sees as an important metric to keep pace with the Apple Watch. Apple has made a lot of its safety features, after all.

Like the sound of this, and like the look of the device? Read on for the latest guidance on pricing, availability and where to pick yourself up a Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch release date and how to buy

The Pixel Watch is available to pre-order now, following the Made By Google event which was hosted in New York and broadcast live around the world.

It goes on general sale on 13th October and starts at £339 for the WiFi version. It's £379 for the cellular version.

