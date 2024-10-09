Amazon has discounted a whole host of LEGO sets, so we've put together our expert recommendations of LEGO sets that are worth buying today as they make ideal Christmas gifts.

Whether you're after the latest LEGO Marvel or Star Wars set, or you know someone who simply loves to recreate some of the world's most famous sites with LEGO Architecture, there are some pretty major discounts on Amazon right now.

The Amazon Prime member exclusive sale runs from 8th October until midnight tonight, so you've only got today if you do fancy getting ahead on your shopping.

More like this

If you're stuck wondering when does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 end, then we've got you covered. Plus, we've got the low-down on the best Meta Quest 3 deal of all time, here for October Prime Day.

Best LEGO Amazon Prime deals at a glance:

Best LEGO deals from the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale that are ideal for Christmas shopping

LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Racing Car | £44.99 £31.29 (save £13.70 or 30%)

LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Racing Car Model Building Set. Amazon

What's the deal: Save 30% on this LEGO Technic Bugatti model this October Prime day.

Why we chose it: If you've ever dreamt of owning your very own Bugatti, then now's your chance. This LEGO model is one for motorsports enthusiasts, allowing you to explore all the authentic details of the Bugatti up close.

Buy LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Racing Car for £44.99 £31.29 (save £13.70 or 30%) at Amazon

If you're a car fan, why not consider treating yourself to one of these F1 experience days?

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship | £149.99 £127.49 (save £22.50 or 15%)

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship. Amazon

What's the deal: This Prime Big Deal Days, you can get 15% off the LEGO Straw Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship.

Why we chose it: With Star Wars mini figures, a foldout carry handle and compatibility with the LEGO Builder App, this is the ultimate present for the LEGO Star Wars lover in your life.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Starship for £149.99 £127.49 (save £22.50 or 15%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars C-3PO Droid Figure | £124.99 £94.99 (save £30 or 24%)

LEGO Star Wars C-3PO Droid Figure Building Set. Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon Prime Big Deal Days means lots of big deals, just like this one: £30 off the LEGO Star Wars C-3PO Droid Figure.

Why we chose it: If you're a Star Wars fan looking for authenticity, then this C-3PO model is the one for you. It also comes with a C-3PO minifigure and stand with an information plaque.

Buy LEGO Star Wars C-3PO Droid Figure for £124.99 £94.99 (save £30 or 24%) at Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon Set | £24.99 £17.89 (save £7.10 or 28%)

LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon Set. Amazon

What's the deal: 28% off the LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon set? That's what we call a Big Deal.

Why we chose it: This set comes with caves to explore, skeletons to battle and figures with crossbow accessories. There are plenty of other features, too, allowing kids the opportunity to play for hours.

Buy LEGO Minecraft The Skeleton Dungeon Set for £24.99 £17.89 (save £7.10 or 28%) at Amazon

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set | £139.99 £99.69 (save £40.30 or 29%)

LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set. Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon is offering almost 30% off the LEGO City Express Passenger Train set this October Prime Day.

Why we chose it: This isn't your average toy train. With a remote control bullet locomotive train toy with working, dimmable headlights and LEGO Powered Up technology, this set is taking things to the next level.

Buy LEGO City Express Passenger Train Set for £139.99 £99.69 (save £40.30 or 29%) at Amazon

If you're a fan of trains, then you have to check out our roundup of the top steam train experiences in the UK.

LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris Set | £199.99 £142.49 (save £57.50 or 29%)

LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris Set. Amazon

What's the deal: Save almost £60 on this LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame set.

Why we chose it: Whether you're a fan of LEGO or architecture, you're sure to be impressed by this set. The authentic details and detachable name plate make it an ideal centrepiece for the home or the office.

Buy LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris Set for £199.99 £142.49 (save £57.50 or 29%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Set | £69.99 £48.99 (save £21 or 30%)

LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Set. Amazon

What's the deal: Get £21 off this LEGO Darth Vader set— that's a 30% reduction on the original price.

Why we chose it: Are you a Star Wars fan looking for a creative challenge? Then congrats, you've found it. This Darth Vader helmet set is made up of 834 pieces and can be put on display as a unique conversation starter.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Set for £69.99 £48.99 (save £21 or 30%) at Amazon

LEGO Marvel Dancing Groot | £39.99 £28.39 (save £11.60 or 29%)

LEGO Marvel Dancing Groot. Amazon

What's the deal: A 29% discount on the LEGO Marvel Dancing Groot set? That's enough to make anyone get up and dance!

Why we chose it: Suitable for ages 10 and up, this is the ideal gift for any younger Marvel fans. The figure has headphones and sunglasses and interactive dance features, making it a fun Marvel-themed gift.

Buy LEGO Marvel Dancing Groot for £39.99 £28.39 (save £11.60 or 29%) at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set | £89.99 £65.99 (save £24 or 27%)

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set. Amazon

What's the deal: Get 27% off this LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set. Yes, you heard us right: this model talks.

Why we chose it: Have you ever wanted a real-life Talking Sorting Hat to tell you which Hogwarts house you're in? Well, now you can with this model, which comes with batteries included, and you can use it with the LEGO Builder app to rotate the model in 3D.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set for £89.99 £65.99 (save £24 or 27%) at Amazon

Advertisement

If you're looking for more LEGO content, take a look at our recommendation of the best new LEGO sets.